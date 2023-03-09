Sheriff’s reports for Feb. 2 through Feb. 9 Published 4:00 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 2-9, 2023:

Feb. 2

-Failure to appear-speeding, miscellaneous incident from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South, Calera. An IWI Masada 9-millimeter pistol and magazine were confiscated.

Feb. 3

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief from the 10 block of Eddings Lane, Alabaster. A PlayStation 5 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Quail Run Circle, Wilsonville.

-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6300 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A 2017 Dodge 3500 was damaged.

-Illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity theft from the 2000 block of Mountain Run, Birmingham. A Wells Fargo debit card and two W-2 forms were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Honda self-propelled mower valued at $400 was stolen.

-Incident from Bus 18-35 in Shelby County.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Food and household goods valued at $26.07 were stolen.

-Discharging a firearm or other weapon from the 200 block of Pool Road, Shelby. A 1997 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Pool Road, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Stratford Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 0 block of Persimmon Lane, Columbiana.

Feb. 4

-DUI-alcohol from the 4000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Abandoned vehicle from U.S. 280 West and Shelby County 437, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer.

-Criminal trespass from the 300 block of Turnberry Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2600 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from Shelby County 11 and Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea. A Cap’n Crunch baggie containing THC cereal bars (approximately 5.5 grams), a partially smoked cigar of marijuana (.2 gram) and two pill bottles with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 6100 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 0 block of Green Hill Parkway, Birmingham.

Feb. 5

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and U.S. 31, Calera. Marijuana (2 grams) and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol from the 9000 block of Eagle Valley Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 9000 block of Eagle Valley Lane, Birmingham. Four “KURUPTS real moon rock pre-roll,” a green leafy substance, six packages of THC gummies, eight chocolate bars (Psilocybin and THC each), two THC vape pens with oil inside and five cake brand THC vape pens were confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of Signal Trail, Indian Springs.

-Incident from the 900 block of South River Road, Shelby. A 2020 Nissan Rogue was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Little Turtle Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Honey Suckle Road, Helena.

-Theft of property first degree from the 600 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Dodge Charger was stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 20 block of Coosa Cove Lane, Columbiana.

-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Cherokee Drive, Wilsonville. Two “AK” style rifles valued at $1,500, a Remington “Singleshot” 410 shotgun valued at $150, two Dell desktop computer monitors valued at $700, a Lenovo laptop valued at $500, two Singer brand sewing machines valued at $700 and a set of antique collectible coins valued at $200 were stolen.

-Dogs at large from the 1000 block of Winding Star Trail. Chickens valued at $770 and chicken wire valued at $50 were damaged.

-Domestic violence-reckless endangerment from the 3000 block of Westover Road, Westover.

-Domestic investigation from the 9800 block of Gallups Crossroads, Vincent.

-Incident from the 300 block of Third Avenue, Sterrett. Citalopram Hydrobromide MX 32 (17 count, 20 milligrams) was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude, reckless driving from Island Street at North Boundary, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 90 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville. A broken double-paned window valued at $700 and drywall valued at $50 were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Baldwin Lane, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Inverness Center Drive and Inverness Center Place, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 20 block of McGuire Lane, Indian Springs.

Feb. 6

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A brown wrapped marijuana blunt (1.5 grams) was recovered.

-Incident from the 2900 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2010 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo.

-Fire investigation from the 400 block of Pool Road, Shelby. A barn was burned and sustained $6,000 in damages, and a tiller valued at $600 was damaged.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Greystone Tire and Auto, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Weeping Circle, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Mustang Trail, Columbiana.

-Elder abuse from the 100 block of Strother Street, Wilton.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 700 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. An original 1950s property deed and will were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton. Marijuana (1.4 grams), Fentanyl, a bottle of suspected GHB, a glass pipe with meth residue, grinder with marijuana residue and a used syringe were confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2000 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana. A 2013 Toyota Highlander was stolen.

-Assault from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A cologne top wrapped in electrical tape with an aluminum foil extension wrapped in electrical tape in the shape of a smoking pipe was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 90 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 1600 block of Shelby County 13, Helena.

-Property damage from Valleydale Road and Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham. A Nissan Rogue SUV was damaged.

-Reckless endangerment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 119 at Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster. Marijuana (1.9 grams), marijuana wax (12.4 grams) and four glass pipes were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 9000 block of Gallups Cross Roads, Harpersville.

-Drug trafficking-methamphetamine, drug trafficking-opiates from the 52900 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A white crystal-like substance presumed to be methamphetamine (31.74 grams), opioid pills-Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone Bitartrate (seven count, 325 milligrams/10 milligrams), opioid pills-Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone Bitartrate (11 count, 325 milligrams/5 milligrams) and the suspect’s cell phone were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 11 and Brent Road, Chelsea. A clear plastic baggie containing marijuana (17 grams), a digital scale with marijuana residue, sparkling water bottle with three holes in the bottom inside of a larger plastic bottle and a grinder with a marijuana leaf on it with marijuana residue and a purple jar with marijuana residue were confiscated.

Feb. 7

-Incident from the 300 block of Signal Trail, Indian Springs.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 East and Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A THC vape pen was confiscated.

-Incident from Shelby County 43 at Old Deer Creek Road. A 2016 Kia Sorento was damaged.

-Assist from the Shelby County Courthouse Courtroom 2E.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Depot Street, Wilton. A 1999 Ford Taurus was damaged.

-Fraudulent use of a debit card from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Mustang Trail, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 40 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Incident from the 200 block of Star Trek Drive, Indian Springs. An Air-soft Glock pistol was recovered.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 30000 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Creekside Drive, Harpersville.

-Public intoxication from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Criminal trespassing third degree from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Wild Turkey Lane, Maylene. A brown substance identified as Fentanyl by the suspect (approximately 1 gram) was confiscated.

Feb. 8

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 9100 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Methamphetamine (approximately 0.04 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun from the 100 block of Whispering Pines Road, Vincent. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (.09 gram), a small pipe used for smoking marijuana, a glass pipe and a Stevens Model 311C short-barrel shotgun were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Harassment, disorderly conduct from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. Two tires valued at $250 apiece were damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A marble headstone valued at $14,000 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 343, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of El Camino Real, Chelsea.

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Willow West Lane, Harpersville.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2000 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. $200 in cash, a Wells Fargo debit card, Venmo card, CashApp card, Alabama driver’s license, Social Security card and a wallet were stolen.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Summit Place, Birmingham.

Feb. 9

-DUI from U.S. 280 West and Cheshire Drive, Westover.

-Harassing communications from the 6000 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 West and Cheshire Road, Westover. A Visa debit card, military star card and U.S. Air Force motor vehicle operator identification were recovered.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea. A total of $5,300 was stolen via e-cash transfers.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Mustang Trail, Columbiana. A tan Chihuahua dog was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 6000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 1100 block of Autumn Drive, Vincent. A pit bull dog valued at $400 was damaged.

-Incident from the 70 block of Hayes Circle, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 1900 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Vyvanse (eight count, 2 grams) and Trazodone (seven count, 1.9 grams) were confiscated.