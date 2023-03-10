Calera offers “Let’s Get Married on Mainstreet” giveaway Published 12:37 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Calera Main Street, announced that more than a dozen different businesses are coming together to create a complete wedding package giveaway for one lucky couple.

The Calera Main Street Wedding will be held in Historic Downtown Calera at Collectivus Event Center, for up to 100 guests. Package includes the venue for the wedding and reception, officiant, wedding party florals, music, wedding cake, wedding favors, photography, a recap video, up to $1000 toward catering and even a classic car for the perfect send off.

“I think special events have a way of showcasing our town, its merchants and all it has to offer the community,” Executive Director Jackie Batson said. “Most people don’t realize what all has been redeveloped downtown, much less do they know that we have a beautiful industrial-elegant event venue. This event will show off what a Calera wedding can be. When my daughter got married a couple of years ago, we tried to use many of our favorite local businesses and venues. We held the wedding ceremony at the historic Presbyterian Church and Ozan Winery for the reception. We had the rehearsal dinner at Mama Cocos and Creations Galore and Moore designed the cake. While we were planning her wedding, we knew that one day we would be able to put together a package like this.”

The package has a retail value over $20,000 and includes products or services from Adventurer Coffee Co., Central State Bank, Creations Galore & Moore, DAT Classic Ride, Collectivus Event Center, Gumbo to Geaux, Hampton Inn Calera, Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum, In Still Light Photography, SAVVY, Kaitie Rickels Photography, plant, ROE Hobby, The Garage Kickboxing and Timberline Golf Club. A complete list of rules and package details can be found on the website at Marriedonmainstreet.com.

“Ultimately, this event will prove that Calera can be a wonderful place to plan your perfect wedding,” Batson said. “It will help us launch the event center as a venue for all types of events as well as gain exposure for the various merchants. Everyone that registers will have an opportunity to consider Calera for their wedding, whether it’s for a venue, flowers, cake, photography, gifts, or any of the various excursions that can be enjoyed by the family or wedding party.”

The giveaway is live now and scheduled to close on March 12. Contestants are asked to like and share the original post and follow Calera Main Street on Facebook. Fifty couples will be invited to move to Round Two which is an in-person Bridal Fair on March 16, from 6-8PM at Collectivus Event Center.

“I think this is the most exciting campaign we’ve ever launched,” Batson said. “There’s always something cool happening in Downtown Calera, but who gives away anything worth $20,000? I hope it opens up may new opportunities for our local shops and attractions.”

Although there will only be one couple that wins the giveaway, the other 49 couples will receive a special discount if they book their wedding at the Event Center. Each vendor will have their own promotions as well.

“We’re hoping this will attract a wide range of couples from all walks of life,” Batson said. “Their story will tell us a lot about why they should win. Perhaps we’ll find a local hero, a unique need, or just a true hometown love story. It will be exciting to meet everyone.”

After the Bridal Fair, the vendors will vote on their favorite couples. Those votes will be tallied and the top three will be posted on social media for the final round where the public will vote by liking and commenting on who they think should win this giveaway. The final round will run on social media from March 18-30 and the couple with the most likes and comments will be announced March 31 as the winner for the Married on Main Street Wedding Giveaway.

Calera Main Street can be found at Caleramainstreet on Instagram or followed on Facebook at CaleraMainStreet2019.