Calera police apprehend suspects with nationwide extradition warrants Published 10:11 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CALERA – What started as normal theft response by the Calera Police Department this past weekend ended with the arrest of two suspects with nationwide extradition warrants.

Calera patrol officers recently responded to the scene of a city park after reports were received of broken vehicle windows and theft of property. As the officers responded they observed a vehicle recklessly speeding away in a dangerous manner.

The vehicle was followed, and the officers observed purses and other items being discarded onto the interstate. The suspects were apprehended and placed under arrest after hitting a stopped vehicle.

“Our officers could have driven to the park, documented the thefts and gone to the next call, but that’s not our department’s culture,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said. “All crime victims deserve the best efforts of law enforcement, prosecutors and our courts.”

Hyche has positively identified the suspects as Ryan Austin Cartwright and Jessica Lynn Anderson.

Both suspects have nationwide extradition warrants from St. Louis, Missouri. One subject has active arrest warrants from both Vestavia and Homewood.

Cartwright is currently held in the Shelby County Jail under a total bond of $449,000 for the following charges: two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of identity theft, two counts of criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of Marijuana.

Anderson is currently held in the Shelby County Jail under a total bond of $460, 500 for the following charges: the unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, two counts of identity theft, two counts of criminal mischief, UBEV burglary of auto, possession of burglars tools, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, unlawful possession of Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and obstruction of justice-false identification/false ID to avoid arrest.

Drugs and stolen property were recovered from the vehicle, a rental from Texas, that was reportedly obtained with a stolen ID and had a switched Alabama tag.

The two suspects have almost 40 prior arrests combined, including several for crimes of violence.

Investigators are currently working with law enforcement in Alabama, Texas, Florida and Missouri on possible additional charges.

“Thanks to Alabaster Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Vestavia Hills Police and the Shelby County District Attorneys for their help with the arrest and evidence recovery,” read an official Facebook post by the Calera Police Department.