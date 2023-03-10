Pelham woman sees success in online boutique Published 10:43 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Alyssa Steel owns an online boutique that serves the local community of Pelham and first began her journey into this business in October 2021. The Touch of South Boutique is an online boutique that seeks to serve all.

“My goal as a boutique owner is to provide comfortable, cute and affordable clothing to all shapes and sizes,” Steel said. “I sell women’s clothing sizes XS-3X, along with shoes and Jewelry.”

Steel explained what sets her apart from other boutiques in the area. She is 29 years old and born and raised in Pelham with an excitement to get out and serve the community.

“My husband, Max, and two kids, Waylon and Walker, are my world and my why behind owning my own boutique,” Steel said. “I have always loved clothing and loved helping people feel beautiful. As a boutique owner my goal is to have a little something for all women.”

Steel said the fear of failure is what held her back for a long time, but she finally put her anxieties behind her in order to launch her business and pursue her dreams.

“My future plans are to continue growing,” Steel said. “One day I hope that I can do this full time. I think it is important to have a boutique that doesn’t have the typical “boutique clothing” and to have all sizes at an affordable price.”

Free shipping is offered to orders over $100, and the overall message of the online boutique as listed on their website is, “There is simplicity in beauty.”

“I hope that everyone finds at least one thing on my website that they love,” Steel said. “I am so excited to meet many new customers.”