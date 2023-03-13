County takes next step in Double Oak Park expansion, hears update on I-65 project Published 1:38 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – During a meeting on Monday, March 13, the Shelby County Commission approved the next step in the process of expanding Double Oak Park in North Shelby County and heard an update on the Interstate 65 project.

During the meeting, the commission approved a match for its grant application to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for assistance to construct approximately 12 miles of multi-use trails at Double Oak Park.

“What we have here is the ability to take advantage of ADECA’s funding,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “Years ago, when we would compete for these grants, it was not near as competitive as it is now. In being competitive, they have actually asked for increases on the local match.”

Scroggins explained how the county would fund its portion of the project.

“We’ll use FY24 lodging tax dollars,” he said. “We use dollars that are generated from people outside of our county to go towards this project. It will recruit people to come in and visit. We’ve seen Iowa and Ohio tags in the parking lots already.”

Scroggins said the county has a great relationship with ADECA and that he believes it will be a great project.

The Shelby County Commission also approved a resolution to declare March 2023 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

“The month of March has been designated National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, which seeks to increase public awareness about developmental disabilities and promote a greater understanding of the issues affecting people with developmental disabilities,” Commissioner Rick Shepherd said. “We urge that all citizens in Shelby County, Alabama give their full support efforts towards enabling all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live full and productive lives of inclusion in our communities.”

Scroggins shared an update on the proposed I-65 expansion project with the commission.

“We are assembling some of our partners, the cities of Alabaster, Calera and Pelham, this week to have a discussion about the I-65 expansion project,” Scroggins said. “After this discussion on Wednesday, the next commission meeting we’ll be looking for resolution for commitment towards that project.”

In other news, the Shelby County Commission:

Approved a resolution to award a bid for the CR-17 and CR-44 Turn Lane/Traffic Signal Project to the only responsive bidder, Stone and Sonic Electrical Contractors, in the amount of $154,535.15.

Approved a resolution to award the bid for Road Patching Stone to the only responsive bidder, Vulcan Materials Company.

Approved a resolution to awards bid for concrete pipe picked-up to the lowest responsive bidder.

Awarded a bid for concrete pipe delivery to the lowest responsive vendor.

Recorded that no bids were received for a one-ton chassis crew cab work truck.

Awarded a bid for the Water Meter Bid to the only responsive bidder, Core & Main.

Approved an application for a new retail beer license for Waxahatchee Marina to permit the retail sale of alcohol at a restaurant.

The next Shelby County Commission meeting will be held on Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m. in the Shelby County Administration Building.