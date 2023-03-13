No. 3 Spain Park girls down No. 4 Hewitt-Trussville in shutout Published 4:55 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HOOVER– The Spain Park Jaguars as of Sunday, March 12 are ranked No. 3 in the 7A classification after taking down cross-down rival No. 4 Hewitt-Trussville at home on Friday, March 10.

The reigning State Champions defeated the Huskies after a strong defensive performance in the area matchup. The Jaguars limited Hewitt-Trussville to zero goals in both halves of the game, while Spain Park scored three goals for the win.

Spain Park is now 1-0 in area play and 6-2-1 for the season. The Jaguars take on Westminster at Oak Mountain on Tuesday, March 14 at home.