No. 3 Thompson boys fend off Albertville

Published 4:59 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By Lauren Sexton

Thompson boys competed against Albertville on Friday, March 10. (File)

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER  — Thompson boys won its sixth consecutive game after defeating Albertville in a blowout on Friday, March 10 at home.

The Warriors’ offense outscore Albertville by four goals, while their defense limited Albertville to a single goal in the Friday night matchup. Thompson took down Albertsville in a 5-1 blowout.

Thompson earned the No. 3 spot as of Sunday, March 12. The Warriors are set to face Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, March 14.

