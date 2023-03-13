No. 4 Briarwood girls beat Bayside in shutout, No. 3 boys beat Sparkman Published 4:34 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY — Both Briarwood’s girls and boys teams continue to dominate this season as they both climb the rankings in the 6A classification. The girls defeated Bayside Academy in a shutout, while the boys topped Sparkman by two goals.

The girls had the offensive advantage a strong performance in their matchup against Bayside. The Lions put together a 6-0 shutout win against Bayside Academy. This marked the team’s third consecutive shutout win.

The boys team put up a fight against Sparkman’s defense in their Friday night matchup early on. The Lions managed to put together a 3-1 lead before going into the second half. Both Sparkman and Briarwood scored two goals in the second half, however, the Lions’ first-half performance secured their 5-3 victory against Sparkman.

As of Sunday, March 12, the boys team is ranked No. 3, while the girls are set at No. 4. Both teams travel to take on county foe Helena on Tuesday, March 14.