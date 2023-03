No. 6 Chelsea boy defeat Stanhope Elmore in shutout Published 4:45 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA — Chelsea picked up a bounce-back win against Stanhope Elmore. The Hornets are No. 6 in the 7A classification after the home game Friday night.

The Hornets took down Stanhope Elmore after a strong defensive performance from the start of the matchup. Chelsea went on to score four goals for a 4-0 home game victory.

The Hornets host Gardendale on Tuesday, March 14.