No. 6 Pelham boy top No. 8 Indian Springs

Published 4:52 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By Lauren Sexton

Indian Springs fell to Pelham on Friday, March 10. (File)

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM– The Pelham Panthers pulled away with a big win over reigning 5A State Champions, Indian Springs on Friday, March 10. The Panthers as of Sunday, March 10 earned the No. 6 spot, while Indian Springs finished at No. 8.

The Panthers gained an edge before the second half after scoring two goals, while limiting Indian Springs to nothing. Pelham scored one final goal in the second half for a 3-0 win against Indian Springs.

Pelham is now 2-0 in area play and will host Ramsey on Tuesday, March 14, while Indian Springs will travel to Altamont on Monday, March 13.

More Pelham Reporter

County takes next step in Double Oak Park expansion, hears update on I-65 project

Tom Walker receives Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award

Pelham woman sees success in online boutique

Huskies beat Panthers

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...