No. 6 Pelham boy top No. 8 Indian Springs Published 4:52 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM– The Pelham Panthers pulled away with a big win over reigning 5A State Champions, Indian Springs on Friday, March 10. The Panthers as of Sunday, March 10 earned the No. 6 spot, while Indian Springs finished at No. 8.

The Panthers gained an edge before the second half after scoring two goals, while limiting Indian Springs to nothing. Pelham scored one final goal in the second half for a 3-0 win against Indian Springs.

Pelham is now 2-0 in area play and will host Ramsey on Tuesday, March 14, while Indian Springs will travel to Altamont on Monday, March 13.