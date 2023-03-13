Thompson baseball remains untouched after tournament, now 16-0 Published 4:28 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY — Thompson has gone 16 games without a single loss this season. As the Warriors entered the first full month of high school baseball, Thompson took down Madison Central, Calera and Pell City during the weekend of March 10-11.

The Warriors started the weekend off strong with a shutout victory against Madison Central. Thompson picked up the 8-0 win after racking up four runs in the sixth Inning by a walk by Arrington, a sac fly by Ben Pearman, and a double by Miles Mitchell.

However, Tucker Arrington started the game for the Warriors in the first inning when he singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

Landon Alton allowed three hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out ten and walking zero.

Thompson totaled seven hits on the day with Zach Wyatt and Mitchell having multiple hits, while Mitchell and Wyatt each managed two hits to lead the Warriors.

The Warriors faced county foe Calera in their second matchup of the day. The Eagles fell to Thompson in a 7-1 blowout.

Thompson put together an early lead after Leo Casey drew a walk, scoring one run in the second inning and two runs in the third inning when Ben Pearman’s sac fly scored two runs for Thompson Warriors Varsity.

Thompson added three runs in the fourth inning with Peryn Bland, Zach Wyatt, and Miles Mitchell, all driving in runs in the frame.

Clay Meacham allowed three hits and one run over four innings, striking out one and walking one.

The Warriors notched one home run on the day when Bray Smith had a home run in the sixth inning.

Mitchell and Parker Edmondson all managed multiple hits, with Mitchell leading with three hits in three at-bats. Ryan Walker had the most chances in the field with nine.

Thompson ended its weekend on a high note after the Warriors defeated Pell City 12-4.

Thompson picked up seven runs in the fourth inning. Bland, Tucker Arrington, Ben Pearman, Drake McBride, and Ryan Walker, all scored runs in the inning.

Ashton Blair allowed four runs on six hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

Thompson notched 12 hits with Bland, Walker, and Bray Smith each having multiple hits. Bland went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead.