CASA Superhero 5K and Fun Run Scheduled Published 10:22 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Shelby County will hold their first CASA Superhero 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, May 13 at Pelham City Park located at 555 Ball Park Road.

The 5K will start at 8:30 A.M. and the Fun Run will begin at 9:30 A.M. “It will be a fun time for a great cause. The run is for all ages, sizes and superhero status—Superman, Batman, Super Woman, Spiderman, Captain America—you decide. Superhero attire is not required but is encouraged,” read an official press release.

There will be prizes for best and most creative costumes and a hula hoop contest with prizes. Prices are $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run until Friday, March 31, then prices increase to $35 and $25 respectively. Event t-shirts are included in the ticket price as are medals for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the race. All proceeds from the event will go toward helping abused and neglected children specifically in Shelby County through CASA.

CASA is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children. They also host parenting classes and provide supervised visitations for abused and neglected children at the Patricia M. Smith CASA House in Columbiana. CASA is the only organization of its kind in Shelby County.

CASA is funded in part by The Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama and a Shelby County Community Grant.

Various sponsorships are available from $250-$2,500. To learn more about CASA or how to become a true superhero to children in need, visit Casaofshelbycounty.org.