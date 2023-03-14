Fire Station No. 2 undergoes renovations Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Fire Station No. 2 in Pelham is currently undergoing renovations in order to offer a new office area, work space area and kitchen.

Fire Chief Mike Reid said the main office area, work space area and the kitchen of Fire Station 2 are being completely renovated.

“We are freshening things up, taking out the carpet,” Reid said. “The bunkroom has been renovated, so they are using that part of the fire station. We have an office trailer right now to do work and reports.”

Reid said firefighters can mostly likely expect to move back into the fire station in June, as that is the estimated completion date.

“We had some issues going on with some components of the building structure,” Reid said. “We just decided to take a good look at the building, and we found some things that we definitely needed to update. As we were working with our city engineers and other building officials, we decided to do a full renovation to the fire station.”

Firefighters are still on sight of the station and able to use the bunkrooms which are on the opposite side of the building in which the renovations are occurring. Firetrucks are still being housed in the bay areas of the station as well. The renovations have occurred in phases according to Reid.

“We started about a year-and-a-half-ago where we completed the renovation of the bunkroom and a little bit of work with the bay area,” Reid said. “We started the renovation for the office space and the kitchen on the first of January.”