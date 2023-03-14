Spain Park fends off county foe Oak Mountain Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Spain Park successfully topped Oak Mountain on Monday, March 13 after gaining an early lead en route to a 6-3 victory Monday night.

Spain Park scored in the first inning when Reagan Stewart grounded out, scoring one run. Followed up with three runs in the second inning after Stewart and Blakley Watts all drove in runs in the frame.

Oak Mountain hit a single home run when Elizabeth Zaleski had a four-bagger in the fifth inning.

Spain Park pitcher Ella Reed allowed seven hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out eight and walking zero.

Kristian Carr pitched for Oak Mountain. Carr allowed six hits and six runs over two innings.

Katie Flannery went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Spain Park Varsity in hits.

Oak Mountain totaled seven hits with Zaleski, Carolyn Graham, and Emma Hawkins each collecting multiple hits. Hawkins, Graham and Zaleski all had two hits to lead for the Eagles.