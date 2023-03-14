THS hosts 2023 Miss Alabama’s Teen Pageant Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Contestants waited with bated breath in the Thompson High School Performing Arts Center as they awaited the announcement of the 2023 Miss Alabama’s Teen.

On Saturday, March 11 and Sunday March 12, THS hosted the 2023 Miss Alabama’s Teen Pageant in the Performing Arts Center.

“It was a wonderful, wonderful weekend,” Producer Ashlee Elliott said. “I felt that everyone—every single girl… still walked away very fulfilled. It was a very successful event; thanks to Thompson High School for their Performing Arts Center and all of the support they provide to us as well as the city of Alabaster.”

Elliot said she believes that the annual competition is an important event.

“I really believe in what we do,” Elliott said. “And the way it truly changes and impacts a young woman’s life.”

Elaina Burt, of Briarwood Christian School, was declared the 2023 Miss Alabama’s Teen out of a group of 38 candidates.

As an overall Winner, Burt received the following prizes:

A four-year renewable full-tuition scholarship to Auburn University

A four-year renewable $10,000 Chancellor’s scholarship plus $1,250 to study abroad to Troy University

A four-year renewable full-tuition scholarship plus freshman housing to the University of Alabama

A four-year renewable full-tuition scholarship to the University of Montevallo

A four-year renewable full-tuition scholarship to the University of North Alabama

A one-year tuition scholarship to Wallace State Community College in Hanceville

$7,500 cash scholarship to the college of her choice

This year marked the 20th anniversary for the competition, and in celebration, almost half of the former title winners came back and celebrated, Elliott said. This year’s theme was “Roaring for 20”

During the competition, the girls compete in two preliminary shows which include an initial round of judging and a personal interview with the judges. Then the girls compete onstage in a fitness routine called a Lifestyle and Wellness Competition.

Afterward the girls do a talent performance with a talent of their choice. Lastly, they appear onstage in an evening gown and answer a surprise question based on their resume.

The girls are then narrowed down to a top 15, however, this year had a top 16 due to a tie. The girls then go through the process once again with the exception of the in-person interview with the judges.

Elliott said the crowning process is always an emotional moment.

“All of them have worked very hard for that moment,” she said. “It was very exciting.”

Miss Alabama Lindsay Gaines Fincher and Miss Teen Alabama 2022 crowned Burt onstage.

“After that, we hold a bit of a winning reception, and that was held in the rotunda of Thompson High School,” Elliott said. “It’s just a time for all her friends and family and loved ones and our pageant staff to celebrate her winning.”

This year’s competition marked the fourth year that Miss America held the Miss Alabama’s Teen pageant at THS.

“It’s a great central location,” Elliott said. “The facility itself accommodates us so well. It provides to many options for us. And so that was really what brought us there.”

Elliott expressed her gratitude for those who helped make the competition possible.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors and our supporters,” she said. “We are so incredibly grateful for all the support that we receive from anybody that partners with us.”

Elliott said the Miss Alabama’s Teen Class of 2023 was amazing.

“These girls are just unbelievable,” she said. “We’re just incredibly proud of all of them and we look forward to the impact that Elaina will make across the state of Alabama. Although we could only crown one winner, I still believe every single girl walked away fulfilled and impacted by the experience.”