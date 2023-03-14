Vincent beats West Blocton in double-header Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

VINCENT – The Vincent Yellow Jackets added two more wins after beating West Blocton in a doubleheader on Saturday, March 11. The West Blocton Panthers fell to the Yellow Jackets 5-2, before losing again in a 12-2 blowout.

The Yellow Jackets broke the 2-2 tied game in the bottom of the sixth when Ray Albright was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.

Zac Carlisle pitched two innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out three and walking zero.

Camden Cobb went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead.

Vincent finished the doubleheader with a 12-2 shutout against West Blocton. Vincent scored on a groundout by Easton Fields and an error in the first inning picking up an early lead for the Yellow Jackets

Zack Wright allowed three hits and two runs over four innings, striking out four. Casen Fields followed Wright for one inning.

The Yellow Jackets scored one home run when. Fields went yard in the fourth inning.

Vincent totaled 10 hits with Aiden Poe, Cobb and Grayson Gulde all collecting multiple hits. Gulde, Cobb, and Poe each collected two hits to lead. Fields led with three stolen base