Vulcan Materials Company holds annual BBQ competition Published 9:44 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Vulcan’s Annual BBQ competition will be held on Friday, April 14 from 2:30-6 p.m. This event is a community event, and is open to adults and children of all ages.

The event is free to attend, and food and beverages will be provided courtesy of Vulcan Materials Company.

“It’s all for bragging rights and good fun,” Manager Atisthan Roach said. “Vulcan invites the community to join the feast and also enjoy an up-close look inside a rock quarry.”

More than 30 teams made up of Vulcan employees compete against one another to determine which team makes the best BBQ ribs and chicken.

“This is Vulcan’s annual BBQ competition hosted by the Alabama Operations group, and we move it from quarry to quarry in the state,” Roach said. “Last year we hosted the BBQ competition at our Huntsville Quarry. Previously we have hosted the event at our Notasulga Quarry, Dolcito Quarry in Tarrant and our Helena Quarry. This is the first time we have held the BBQ competition at our Calera Quarry, and we are excited to host this special event in Shelby County.”

Roach said she hopes to see people from many different communities in attendance of the event.

“We want our neighbors to attend, as well as those in the surrounding areas,” Roach said. “We also want BBQ lovers and people who are interested in learning more about rock quarries to attend.”

The BBQ competition is between Vulcan Materials employees from across the south. There are currently more than 30 teams signed up representing various Vulcan quarries and production facilities from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Kentucky.

“We also have a few of our vendors who are competing,” Roach said. “This event shows the culture of Vulcan. It’s a day of fellowship and fun. It’s a competition, and everyone wants to win, but it is all for bragging rights between the teams. The best part of this event is when we invite the community in to feast on all the BBQ and to get an up-close look at the quarry. You can’t beat the view. The quarry pit is 350 feet dip. At the end of the event, we donate all the remaining food to a local community shelter.”

Roach said several hundred people have attended each of these events in previous years and expectations are high for this year as well.

“This year’s event at Calera will have the most teams we’ve ever had competing,” Roach said. “We hope to have a record-breaking community turnout. This event always generates excitement from the local community, and this year is no different. There is so much food to enjoy. You can come and eat with your family and friends—there will be plenty of food. It is going to be a great time.”

The Calera Quarry is located at 1614 Co Rd 84. For more information contact 205-907-1473 or email roacha@vmcmail.com.