Alabaster approves proclamation, accepts donation for Patriots Park Published 11:48 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved a proclamation declaring March 2023 as Amyloidosis Awareness Month and accepted a donation from Avanti Polar Lipids for Patriots Park during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 13.

During the meeting, Mayor Scott Brakefield delivered a proclamation to the council declaring March 2023 as Amyloidosis Awareness Month.

“Amyloidosis is a rare disease of which there are several types,” Brakefield said. “Amyloidosis affects thousands of people in the United States, some of whom live in Alabama. The medical length of survival for an amyloidosis patient who does not receive treatment is less than three years, and many patients go undiagnosed every year. Special initiatives such as this proclamation can raise public awareness and save lives.”

In coordination with the proclamation, the city is also lighting the Siluria water tower in red, Brakefield said.

Amyloidosis occurs when mutated proteins clump together which can create issues in areas such as the heart and nerves.

Brakefield delivered the proclamation to Steve Bedsole who has been battling amyloidosis for several years, and works to make the public more aware of the rare, commonly misdiagnosed disease.

“It’s a lot more prevalent than we thought, but the good news is there are treatments available that are stabilizing and the stopping the progression of the disease,” Bedsole said. “We haven’t found a cure for it yet, but the key is getting diagnosed early while you can still preserve the quality of life.”

During the meeting, representatives from Avanti Polar Lipids presented the city of Alabaster with a $5,000 donation.

“We have members from Avanti Polar Lipids here who want to make a donation to the city in regards to Patriots Park,” Brakefield said. “Avanti is a tremendous partner with our city. It’s a very unique business. (We are) super excited for what they do here in the city and what they do as far as giving back to the community.”

Joshua Troup came forward and presented the check to Mayor Scott Brakefield on behalf of the local business.

“It’s just about being a good neighbor,” Troup said. “We’re right across form the park, and a lot of us see the park as a great thing for the community, and we want to extend some help to that and offer a donation of $5,000.”

In other news, the Alabaster City Council:

Approved an update to the Employee Handbook

Set a public hearing to place a lien on property for the abatement of structures located at 62 12th Avenue southeast

Set a public hearing to place a lien for the abatement of structures located at 30 Hilltop Road

Set a public hearing for Monday, April 10 for rezoning shoppes at District 31 to a Mixed Use District

Set a public hearing for Monday, April 10 to prezone 920 and 956 Old Highway 31 to a R-3 Single Family District.

Set a public hearing for Monday, April 10 for the annexation of 920 and 956 Old Highway 31 into the city of Alabaster

The next Alabaster City Council Meeting will be held on Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m. in Alabaster City Hall.