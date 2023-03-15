Alabaster names 2022-2023 Support Personnel of the Year Published 10:20 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Schools Board of Education recently recognized and honored employees who work behind-the-scenes to help run ACS.

The ACS BOE recognized its 2022-2023 Support Personnel of the Year during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 13 at 5 p.m. in Alabaster City Hall.

“What a wonderful board meeting to be able to recognize our support people of the year that make so many wonderful things happen for our students and our schools,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said.

During the meeting, each person recognized was called forward and was given a plaque in honor of the accolade.

The following individuals with Alabaster City Schools were recognized:

General Support Person of the Year

Jennifer Wroten of Creek View Elementary

Jenni Lovelady of Meadow View Elementary

Nicole Elliot of Thompson Intermediate

Troya Yoder of Thompson Middle

Tammy Griffin of Thompson High

Maxine Burns with the Central Office

Child Nutritional Program

Sandra Lovett of MVES

Kimberly Nicholas of CVES

Rachel Potts of TIS

Whitley Chapman of TMS

Amanda Higgins of THS

Transportation

Lisa Allen of MVES

Jeanie Herndon of CVES

Lara Watts of TIS

Pam Turner of TMS

Ginger Lovelady of THS

Counselors

Lucy Chapman – Elementary

Vicki Wilkins – Secondary

Overall winners were also selected with Maxine Burns winning overall Support Person of the Year, and Sandra Lovett winning overall Child Nutrition Program Person of the Year.

“I’m very proud of the individuals represented today,” Vickers said. “They certainly are champions, and they represent us well as a school system.”

After the recognition of support personnel, the ACS BOE approved multiple resolutions on the agenda.

The board approved a new walk-in freezer and new serving lines for TMS as well as a new dish machine for CVES.

“I’m proud of our CNP program and the great ways they take care of our kids,” Vickers said.

In other news, the ACS BOE approved the following:

The purchase of We Build it Better for an 8th Grade STEM/Engineering class at TMS

The purchase of 500 Dell Chromebooks for the Warrior Device Initiative

The purchase of six network servers for the district

Phase II miscellaneous renovations for TMS

A TMS bleacher system replacement

The next Alabaster Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, April 10 at Alabaster City Hall.