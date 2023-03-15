Annual Easter Bunny Tea Party sets date for April 1 Published 7:31 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Local residents will once again have the opportunity to sip tea and meet the Easter Bunny and his wife during the sixth annual Easter Bunny Tea Party.

The Easter Bunny Tea Party will be held on Saturday, April 1 and starts at 1 p.m. in the Grand Hall at Old Mill Square. The event is co-hosted by the Columbiana Beautification Board, Leigh Ann Langley and Amy Vansant.

“Anybody that has ever seen it will say that it is the most amazing thing that they’ve seen for children,” Langley said.

The Corner Shoppes hosted the first Easter Bunny Tea Party, however, as attendance increases every year, it is now held in the larger Grand Hall. Last year’s event saw around 250 people, and Langley said she expects around 300 people to attend this year.

During the event, children will meet and take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny for the first 30 minutes of the tea party. Afterward, they will eat and drink tea for another 30 minutes. Cupcakes, cookies and tea will be available for attendees to snack on. The last hour of the tea party will be spent socializing and dancing.

The Easter Bunny Tea Party is a white cloth tea party with real dishes and is most ideal for younger children.

Tickets for the tea party normally sell out fast, so Langley recommends purchasing them sooner rather than later.

“If you’ve been to one, you’ll be to the next one, and that’s why tickets sell out fast,” Langley said.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 by calling 205-368-6657 or 205-669-5333. They can also be bought at the Barber Shop on Columbiana Main Street across from the Courthouse or Personal Touch Hair Salon across from Tin Top BBQ 2.