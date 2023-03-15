Leadership Shelby County hosting annual silent auction, golf tournament fundraiser Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Featuring some of Shelby County’s top leaders, residents and employees, the annual Leadership Shelby County silent auction and golf tournament is set for Monday, April 24.

Both events are meant to be fundraisers for the Youth Leadership Shelby County program by providing funding for scholarships given out to select students who take part in the youth program in addition to funding for the program itself.

There are three different $2,500 scholarships awarded currently, which benefit the students who are about to embark on college.

The silent auction will go live on Sunday, April 16 and will conclude with the golf tournament on April 24.

Items are still be collected and more details will be released once the auction is live about items that are up for bidding.

In the meantime, Leadership Shelby County is asking for donations from businesses and any others interested in helping with the fundraiser. LSC will be taking donations up until Monday, April 10.

“By donating, you are helping us support high school students across Shelby County,” Leadership Shelby County Executive Director Kendall Williams said. “We know that you must receive a lot of requests, but please know that with your support, we can continue to encourage young people to be socially, conscientious leaders of the future by providing them with the experience, vision and opportunity to lead.”

The golf tournament will also play a key role in the fundraising efforts with the annual event looking for teams and sponsors for the April 24 tournament.

The tournament will take place at Timberline Golf Club and will not only feature 18 holes of golf, but will include food, prizes, drink tickets and much more throughout the day.

A tee box sponsor costs $150 and will include a sign with the business’s logo set up at a certain tee box.

Teams and individuals are also sought to participate in the tournament. The cost for an individual is $150 and includes a mulligan package, while the cost for a team of four is $600 and includes a mulligan package.

The tournament will feature lunch at 11 a.m. from Full Moon in Alabaster followed by a noon shotgun start with a four-person scramble format. There will be prizes for the longest drive and anyone who makes a hole-in-one, while there will also be a scoring party with food and a cash bar following the conclusion of play.

Anyone interested can visit Form.jotform.com/230194824402046 to sign up for a tournament spot or sponsorship, or, you can reach out to Williams at kwilliams@shelbyal.com for more information.