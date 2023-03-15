Pelham Library holds 10th annual Taste of Pelham Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The crowd was packed at the Pelham Civic Complex on March 14, as residents enjoyed a night full of food, feasts and fun at the 10th annual Taste of Pelham.

A variety of foods and beverages were on display for patrons to taste, sample and enjoy. Library Guild President Debbie Parrott was present to talk about the importance of events like Taste of Pelham.

“The purpose of the event is to raise money for the Pelham Library,” Parrot said. “It is a really fun event to acquaint people in the community with the library and enjoy all the different restaurants in the library.”

Parrot said funds raised from the event will go into important aspects of the Pelham Library such as technology, library programs, new books and adding overall financial resources.

“You can see there are loads of people here,” Parrot said. “Everybody has a smile on their face because they’re here having fun and enjoying the evening.”

Parrot said she is pleased with the turnout of the Taste of Pelham event and to see everyone in attendance bustling around the civic complex with smiles on their faces.

“It is always great to see people milling around and enjoying the food and drink,” Parrot said. “My favorite part every year is when people start pouring in the doors. You look out and see so many people having fun and enjoying their food.”

Parrot has taken part in the event every year since it first began. She said events like these bring the community together as a whole as well as serves to bring awareness to the library.

“I think the awareness it brings to the library benefits everybody in the community,” Parrot said. “Because the library is an integral part of each and every community. When you see people getting together, they meet and greet people they’ve never seen before. It is just a fabulous representation of the city of Pelham.”

Parrot encourages everyone to go out and attend their local libraries and explore what the libraries have to offer.

“The library is an adventure in itself,” Parrott said. “Just walking in the door, it is a guaranteed adventure for a child. I have been taking my grandchildren since they were three. As they grow, they are already accustomed to what they can get out of the library. They enjoy reading, they enjoy the technology and they are well supervised. As an adult, there is no better place for me to go. I love just going there and looking through all the books. It is just a really big part of the community.”

More information on Taste of Pelham can be found at the official Taste of Pelham Facebook page.