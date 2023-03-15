Seven Indian Springs School seniors commit to college athletics Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Indian Springs School has achieved great success in the athletic department as seven athletes in the Indian Springs School Class of 2023 have signed national letters of intent to join some of the most competitive and highest-ranked college teams in the country.

“The March 3 signing ceremony was a historic moment for the school community, celebrating a record number of athletic signees, representing 10 percent of the graduating class,” Director of Athletics Greg Van Horn said.

Four of the seven signees have competed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association— winning a collective 13 state championships for Indian Springs. Swimmer Mark Underwood claimed five of those titles—a school record— while teammate Aurelie Walker added three. Mark is committed to the University of Alabama in Division I, and Aurelie to the University of Buffalo in Division I.

Track and cross-country runner Elise Picard, won four state titles. She signed with Emory University for Division III.

Norah Roller led the Indian Springs Girls varsity soccer team to a historic state championship win in 2022. Norah is committed to Furman University in Division I.

Fencers Enoch Xiao and Ethan Xiao are members of the USA junior national team, each bringing home gold medals from international competitions this year, among other honors.

Both signed to Columbia University (Division I). Equestrian Campbell Swanner won fifth place in the Hamel Equitation Finals and has qualified for numerous other national championships. She is committed to Baylor University (Division I).

“While our other three signees did not compete for Indian Springs, we are equally proud of their accomplishments,” Horn said. “Our athletics program brings together committed players, exceptional coaches and excited fans. We help students learn to push their limits and develop confidence, self-discipline, character and teamwork. These lessons prepare them to handle the challenges they face in the classroom and later in their adult lives.”