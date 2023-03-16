Suspect apprehended, charged for the murder of Shelby resident Published 2:37 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A suspect has been apprehended and charged for the murder of Shelby resident Robert Etress.

Donald Patrick Johnson, 28, is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail as a suspect in the murder of a Shelby resident.

Etress, 59, was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds after police responded to reports of a person shot at their residence located at the 2500 block of Highway 311 in south Shelby County on the morning of Wednesday, March 15.

Later in the day, Shelby County Patrol Deputies and Criminal Investigators identified Johnson as the suspect in in the murder of Etress. Johnson is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail with no bond in accordance with Aniah’s Law.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family and those affected by this heinous crime,” Sherriff John Samaniego said. “I am proud of the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who worked swiftly and diligently to bring this person to justice.”

The case is still considered to be under investigation, and Samaniego encourages anyone with information about this crime to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. An anonymous tip can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777, or on the website at Crimestoppersal.com.