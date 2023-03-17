Arrest reports for Feb. 27 through March 12 Published 3:43 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 27 through March 12.

Alabaster

Feb. 27

-Darryl Rudolph King, Jr., 38, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree/harassment and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief.

-Arlethia Mishall Walker, 33, of Birmingham, FTA traffic.

Feb. 28

-Robbie Matthew Hallman, 39, of Indianapolis, In., public intoxication.

-Margaret Wairmu Machua, 42, of Calera, theft of property 4th degree shoplifting.

March 3

-Maria Sebastian Juan, 26, of Birmingham, alias warrant – theft of property 4th degree (shoplifting).

-Eugino Manuel Castillo, 33, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 5

-Jamal Terel Swain, 23, of Birmingham, FTA – carrying conceal weapon.

-Theodis Young, Jr., 64, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

March 6

-Tykheem Jaquon Deundrea-Dunaway, 32, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Ahmari J. Douglas Bolden, 19, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Evan Wesley Dix, 34, of Calera, harassment.

March 7

-Luciano Caro-Angulo, 33, of Birmingham, capias warrant and capias warrant (fail to comply with court order).

-Jose-Francisco Gonzalez, 37, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 8

-Sheena Diane Martin, 33, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Joshua Donald Parker, 26, of Decatur, FTA – minor in consumption.

-Archie Michael Cooper, 50, of Adger, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Quentin Casper White, 30, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 9

-Emmanuel Justin Davenport, 39, of Birmingham, theft of property 3rd degree.

-Alexander Corbitt Berryhill, 33, of Birmingham, alias warrant (contempt of court), Alias warrant (failure to comply with court orders), capias warrant (under the influence of alcohol 3rd) and capias warrant (under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense).

-Emmanuel Justin Davenport, 39, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Cartez Darnell Hatch, 24, of Alabaster, FTA – expired tag, FTA – carrying a concealed weapon, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd.

March 11

-Michael Todd Bozeman, 47, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 12

-Jaylen Curiyah Mitchell, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Tre Melik Edwards, 27, of Alabaster, resisting arrest, using false identity to obstruct justice, alias warrant (attempting to elude from police) and alias warrant (reckless driving).

Helena

March 11

-Uriel Cruz Josafat, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jeffrey Alan Lee, 51, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault.

Montevallo

March 9

-Josue David Martinez Villegas, 23, of Trafford, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Michael Edward Whitten, 53, of Montgomery, stolen property – RSP receiving stolen.

-Sandra Darlene Nix, 58, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 11

-Isaias Cueyactle Tequiliquihua, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Ronnie Wilson Braswell, appears in public place under the influence.

Pelham

March 5

-Levi Dye, 19, of Maylene, traffic – tinted windows and traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

-Nehemiah Scroggins, 39, of Pelham, murder – non-family fun and menacing – assault – aggravated assault – menacing – gun.

-Shakirah Morton, 29, of Knoxville, Tenn., domestic violence – third degree – menacing – intimidation.

March 6

-Michael Bearden, 43, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Richard Mackusick, 42, of Gurley, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Michael Thompson, 32, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Dominique Slaughter, 31, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

March 7

-Courtney Reid, 44, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Courtney Ryan, 33, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

March 8

-Kaley Booth, 23, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Richard Epperson, 27, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and violation of a domestic violation protection order – obstruction.

March 9

-Kwamell Laseter, 42, of Helena, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Shanice Blackmon, 34, of Birmingham, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Soyla Corona, 28, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Austin Burnham, 19, of Vincent, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption.

March 10

-Corie Hodges, 43, of Graysville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Stephen Tyer, 33, of League City, Texas, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

March 11

-Jerry Burkhalter, 45, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.