Arrest reports for Feb. 3 through March 7
Published 3:27 pm Friday, March 17, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 3 through March 7.
Columbiana
Feb. 3
-Christle Camp Jarvis, 49, FTA – driving while suspended.
Feb. 4
-Dustin Anthony Wooley, 26, FTA – attempting to elude and FTA – trespassing.
Feb. 6
-Francis Kay Atchinson, 61, theft of property 4th.
-James Keon Prentice, 35, resisting arrest, harassment and driving while suspended.
-Johnathan Earl Baker, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.
Feb. 9
-Jathin Adam Davis, 34, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Feb. 10
-Charity Lea Snow, 36, failure to appear.
-Adrienne Nicole Largin, 31, heroin – possess, Methamphetamine – possess, POM 2 possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 11
-John Thomas Barnett, Jr., 53, theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500, failure to appear/comply/page – theft of property 4th degree and failure to appear/comply/pay.
Feb. 13
-Zakiya Tane Cotton, 24, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Feb. 14
-Christopher Lee Bearden, 47, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Feb. 17
-Roger Rhinehart, 33.
Feb. 18
-Ashton Cole Ledbetter, 32.
Feb. 24
-Todd Lane Sullivan, 34, CM criminal mischief – damage to private property.
Feb. 25
-Rodney Carnell Rivers, Jr., 24, FTA – reckless driving, FTA – reckless endangerment, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – attempting to elude.
Feb. 28
-Colby Deon Cobb, 18, assault third and menacing.
Helena
March 3
-Delaney Leigh Smith, 29, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
-Alvaro Josue Hobson, 31, probation violation.
-Anahy Rosas Salas, 27, domestic violence third degree.
March 4
-Brandon Douglas Helmly, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Daniel Kenneth Deloach, 24, failing to appear (traffic).
Montevallo
Feb. 28
-Brittney Rene Owens, forgery – possessing of counterfeit object, stolen property – IPCC illegal possession/use of credit/debit card, stolen property – RSP receiving stolen vehicle and dangerous drugs – PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia.
March 1
-Sebastian Deleon Hinton, 56, of Bessemer, forgery – possessing forged instrument.
-Ethan Cheyenne Spiegner, 27, of McCalla, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
March 2
-Adrian O’Bryant Andrews, privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises.
March 5
-Edward James Marshall, agency assist arrest.
March 7
-William Braxton Johnson, 18, of Gurley, use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Pelham
Feb. 26
-Joshua Billings, 19, of Helena, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Feb. 27
-Jason Edwards, 32, of Pelham, traffic – expired license.
-Michael Russell, 26, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
Feb. 28
-Deewood Williamson, 35, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Cameron Baylor, 29, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
March 2
-Scott Mindler, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – NSB no deat belt.
-Natalie Pickett, 46, of Helena, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Kiaria McBeth, 30, of Bessemer, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.
-Francisco Valdez Monroy, 39, of Pelham, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault and trespass on a school bus in the first degree.
March 4
-Kennedi Walker, 26, of Dolomite, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-DeAndre Williams, 28, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (simple assault).