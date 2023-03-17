Arrest reports for Feb. 3 through March 7 Published 3:27 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 3 through March 7.

Columbiana

Feb. 3

-Christle Camp Jarvis, 49, FTA – driving while suspended.

Feb. 4

-Dustin Anthony Wooley, 26, FTA – attempting to elude and FTA – trespassing.

Feb. 6

-Francis Kay Atchinson, 61, theft of property 4th.

-James Keon Prentice, 35, resisting arrest, harassment and driving while suspended.

-Johnathan Earl Baker, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.

Feb. 9

-Jathin Adam Davis, 34, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Feb. 10

-Charity Lea Snow, 36, failure to appear.

-Adrienne Nicole Largin, 31, heroin – possess, Methamphetamine – possess, POM 2 possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 11

-John Thomas Barnett, Jr., 53, theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500, failure to appear/comply/page – theft of property 4th degree and failure to appear/comply/pay.

Feb. 13

-Zakiya Tane Cotton, 24, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Feb. 14

-Christopher Lee Bearden, 47, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Feb. 17

-Roger Rhinehart, 33.

Feb. 18

-Ashton Cole Ledbetter, 32.

Feb. 24

-Todd Lane Sullivan, 34, CM criminal mischief – damage to private property.

Feb. 25

-Rodney Carnell Rivers, Jr., 24, FTA – reckless driving, FTA – reckless endangerment, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – attempting to elude.

Feb. 28

-Colby Deon Cobb, 18, assault third and menacing.

Helena

March 3

-Delaney Leigh Smith, 29, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

-Alvaro Josue Hobson, 31, probation violation.

-Anahy Rosas Salas, 27, domestic violence third degree.

March 4

-Brandon Douglas Helmly, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Daniel Kenneth Deloach, 24, failing to appear (traffic).

Montevallo

Feb. 28

-Brittney Rene Owens, forgery – possessing of counterfeit object, stolen property – IPCC illegal possession/use of credit/debit card, stolen property – RSP receiving stolen vehicle and dangerous drugs – PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia.

March 1

-Sebastian Deleon Hinton, 56, of Bessemer, forgery – possessing forged instrument.

-Ethan Cheyenne Spiegner, 27, of McCalla, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 2

-Adrian O’Bryant Andrews, privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises.

March 5

-Edward James Marshall, agency assist arrest.

March 7

-William Braxton Johnson, 18, of Gurley, use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Pelham

Feb. 26

-Joshua Billings, 19, of Helena, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Feb. 27

-Jason Edwards, 32, of Pelham, traffic – expired license.

-Michael Russell, 26, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Feb. 28

-Deewood Williamson, 35, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Cameron Baylor, 29, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

March 2

-Scott Mindler, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – NSB no deat belt.

-Natalie Pickett, 46, of Helena, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Kiaria McBeth, 30, of Bessemer, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.

-Francisco Valdez Monroy, 39, of Pelham, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault and trespass on a school bus in the first degree.

March 4

-Kennedi Walker, 26, of Dolomite, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-DeAndre Williams, 28, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (simple assault).