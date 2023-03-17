Land transactions for Feb. 27 through March 3 Published 3:35 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between Feb. 27 through March 3.

Feb. 27

-Leonardo Camargo Cruz to Brookelyn Rellah, for $230,000, for Lot 503 in Ridge of Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Sherri Renee Eiland to Edward Braxton Vinson, for $35,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Honcho LLC to Alexis Morgan Gardner, for $143,000, for Lot 501 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Ricardo Paitz to Ana Lidia Lopez Martinez, for $415,000, for Lot 40 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector Two Phase Nine.

-Athale H. Mintz to Athale H. Mintz, for $335,900, for Lot 135 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Three.

-Robert J. Lilley to James A. Black, for $195,000, for Lot 254 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Kaitlin Erin Belew, for $369,900, for Lot 25 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 2nd Phase 1st Sector.

-Deborah Horton Jeter to Robert Winston Pearson, for $247,500, for Lot 1 in Alabaster Highlands.

-Dennis Blackerby to Aviation Works LLC, for $20,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-James Douglas Shaddix to Miles Sharp, for $414,000, for Lot 2554 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I.

-Aaron Levinson to Aaron Johns, for $375,000, for Lot 36 in Sunset Lake Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Building Bama Inc. to John Wesly Lewis, for $608,930, for Lot 617 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.

-Daniel Verdin to Rose B. Lee, for $400,000, for Lot 325 in Creekside Phase 2 Part C.

-James E. Maddox to Mary Kay Howard, for $230,000, for Lot 11 in Navajo Hills 3rd Sector.

-Kimberly Marie Ward to Lonnie Hayes, for $726,000, for Lot 502 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.

-Mary Ellen Lindsey to Arleen Boykins, for $220,000, for Lot 48 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Adams Homes LLC to Sarah Ilizabeth Nickle, for $303,900, for Lot 31 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Calera Commons LLC to America First Federal Credit Union, for $765,000, for Lot 15 in Limestone Marketplace Resurvey of Lots 15 and 19 of a Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Oak Tree Inc. to Marci D. Wheeler, for $667,250, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Virginia Brooke Eubanks to Craig Allan Mix, for $535,500, for Lot 519 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-API LLC to API Highway 31 LLC, for $250,000, for Lots 27 and 28 in Nickersons Addition to Alabaster.

-API LLC to API Highway 31 LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 26 in Nickersons Addition to Alabaster.

-Louise A. Gilmore to API Highway 31 LLC, for $175,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Essie G. Smith to API Highway 31 LLC, for $625,000, for Lot 27 in Nickersons Addition to Alabaster.

-Jon Todd Workman to GA Properties LLC, for $344,988, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Woody Elliott Investments LLP to Wesley J. Hendrix, for $235,000, for Lot 58 in Daventry Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Adam L. Coan, for $924,482, for Lot 1309 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Jimmy Lee Edwards to API Highway 31 LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 29 in Nickersons Addition to Alabaster.

-William T. Gordon to William T. Gordon, for $119,000, for Lot 8 in Parkside Subdivision Survey.

-W. Richard Statham to Christopher Brandon Shariett, for $339,000, for Lot 75 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Paula Morrison Coker to Amanda Coker Beck, for $232,100, for Lot 129 in Chandaler South Second Sector.

-Jerry D. Tomlin to James D. Shaddix, for $649,000, for Lot 1216 in Brook Highland 12th Sector.

-Michelle H. Joiner to Conner Spears, for $125,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Ronald A. Buckelew to Zachary Winslett, for $294,900, for Lot 13 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 3rd Addition.

-Leonard S. Kendrick to Beverly Bice Flanery Blair, for $41,500, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

Feb. 28

-Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Mohammad Javed Iqbal, for $211,640, for Lot 2 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-API Alabaster LLC to API Highway 31 LLC, for $700,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Mya Breann Evans, for $416,852, for Lot 305 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Brian M. Mooney, for $1,389,939, for Lot 1353 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Jessie R. McDade Bailey to API Highway 31 LLC, for $70,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Shomari Thompson to API Highway 31 LLC, for $1,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Takisha Williams to API Highway 31 LLC, for $1,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Tanisha Williams to API Highway 31 LLC, for $1,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Tamea Denee Smith to API Highway 31 LLC, for $150,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Alonzo Dandre Griffin to API Highway 31 LLC, for $1,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Sequoia Brown to Sequoia Brown, for $100,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Lorraine Hollis to Jill White, for $335,000, for Lot 9-81 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Rodney G. Brown to API Highway 31 LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jedidiah Amos White to Kaye Mary Warren, for $310,000, for Lot 6-40A in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Resurvey.

-EK Real Estate Fund I LLC to Jennifer Bohnenkamp, for $414,900, for Lot 18 in Chelsea Station.

-Wetzel Hartman to Joseph Jacob Mollus, for $235,000, for Lot 16 in Stonecreek Phase 2.

-Ronald Dewin Watts to Brent Alan Barnewolt, for $410,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Clive Anthony Duncan, for $356,900, for Lot 1304 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Robert A. Lute, for $303,300, for Lot 37 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Douglas L. Key to Key Family Properties LLC, for $1,188,500, for property in Section 31, Township 19, Range 2 West.

-Mattie Battle to API Highway 31 LLC, for $160,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Fernando Garza to Shannon Jacobs, for $780,000, for Lot 3 in G S Cross Estate Resurvey.

-Donna Houston to Donna Houston, for $196,500, for Lot 408 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Jennifer Bohnenkamp to David Stone, for $383,000, for Lot 1646 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Edward R. Norman to API Highway 31 LLC, for $550,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Barbara Booker to API Highway 31 LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Thorpe International Holdings LLC to Shep Properties LLC, for $459,000, for Lot 4-18 in Mt Laurel Phase 1 Block 4 Final Plat.

-API Alabaster LLC to API Highway 31 LLC, for $175,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Leigh Vazquez Slay to Leigh Vazquez Slay, for $335,100, for Lot 17 in Summerwood Subdivision Amended Map.

-Clayssic Home Innovations Inc. to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $76,000, for Lots 89 and 91 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 5.

-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $88,000, for Lot 192 in Wynlake Phase 4A Resurvey and Lot 73 in Wynlake Phase 3.

-Whitney Olivia Evans to Stephanie Buffaloe, for $290,000, for Lot 1303 in Lofts at Edenton 7th Amended Plat.

-Tamara J. Franklin to Justin Steeley, for $398,800, for Lot 88 in Chelsea Station.

-Kalyn Chapman to Alex Teas, for $335,000, for Lot 23 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.

-Nicholas Avery Caltabiano to Spencer A. Sinewe, for $270,000, for Lot 457 in Forest Lakes Sector Five.

-Juanita Rodenberry Morris to Juanita Rodenberry Morris, for $150,000, for Lot 7-151 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Timothy S. Pettibone to Matthew T. Smith, for $320,000, for Lot 27 in Dearing Downs 5th Sector Amended Map.

-Sandra Cole to Jerry Collins, for $332,000, for Lot 96 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Michael R. Barrett to Jonathan P. Zaucha, for $550,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

March 1

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Sheila D. Lawley, for $219,500, for Lot 74 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Monica Hardman to Rebecca Carson, for $588,000, for Lots 25 and 26 in Meadowridge.

-Jim Bailey to Kelli S. Adams, for $214,500, for Lot 83 in Rossburg Sector 1.

-Enable Progress LLC to BHM J N R LLC, for $176,400, for Lot 15 in Parkside.

-Belinda Louise Averitt to Alfredeck Miller, for $310,000, for Lot 35 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster Third Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Nicholas G. Clayton, for $864,928, for Lot 1333 in Backridge Phase 3.

-OMEGA Residential Holdings VI LLC to Omega Rez 2A LLC, for xxx, for Lot 73 in Emerald Ridge Sector III, Lot 205 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Final Plat, Lot 51 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector, Lot 9 in Meriweather Sector 1, Lot 4 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition, Lot 80 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One and Lot 408 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.

-Omega Residential Holdings VII LLC to Omega Rez 2A LLC, for $168,700, for Lot 52 in Sommersby Townhomes, Lot 10 in Canyon Park Townhomes, Lot 74 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase II and Lot 32 in Cottage of Saratoga..

-Eugenia Hood to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $176,300, for Lot 4 in Chase Townhomes Phase I.

-Douglas Alan Moore to Larry R. Ware, for $1,350,00, for property in Section 28, township 19 South, Rnage 2 West.

-Anida H. Schencker to Wallace R. Syx, for $140,000, for Lot 21 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.

-Judith L. Becker to Judith L. Becker, for $295,600, for Lot 2847 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrected Map.

-Denise Smith to Michael Ray Barrett, for $520,000, for Lot 7 in Shelby Shores 1977 Addition.

-Cynthia C. Ellison to Christie Huner, for $264,440, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Virginia Meon to Shelby County, for $25,800, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Ashley L. Riner to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $223,000, for Lot 4 in Patriot Point Final Plat.

-Roslyn Blunt to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $264,000, for Lot 206 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Douglas Edwin Kicker to Meridith W. Peeples, for $983,000, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook Estates First Sector.

-James Albritton to Francisco C. Gonzalez, for $835,000, for Lot 908 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Secretary of Housing and Urband Development to Mireya Gomez Castelan, for $275,000, for Lot 332 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.

-Deborah Ruth Mullenix to Franklin D. Dawson, for $358,000, for Lot 19 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Robin Allen to Quintin Matthew Auten, for $163,000, for Lot 6 in New Hope Village Sector Two.

-James C. Evans to Isaac McDow, for $200,000, for Lot 7 in Valley Cove Garden Homes.

-William Thomas Mann to Taylor Harman Mann, for $3,760,980, for Lots 27 and 28 in South Oak Phase I, Lot 7-A in the Map of Ketcham Crest Resurvey and Lot 6 in The Crest of Greystone Second Addition.

-William Thomas Mann to Caitlin Mann Dale, for $452,900, for Lot 751 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Dennis E. Stephens to Stephens Living Trust, for $433,300, for Lot 60 in Beaumont Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Saundra Phillips Gilbert, for $190,000, for Lot 15 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Stephanie Renee Davis to William Tate King, for $267,500, for Lot 227 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Paige D. Juzang to Connie P. Casey, for $334,900, for Lot 107 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Record Plat.

-Alice Joyce Castillo to Jenell Sharp, for $267,500, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Emogene Argo Adams to Emogene Argo Adams, for $7,500, for Lots 9 and 10 in Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Emogene Argo Adams to Jose Luis Alvarez, for $15,000, for Lot 9 in Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Waddell Brothers LLC to Colonial Fireplace Co. Inc., for $340,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Mary T. Thompson Trust to Amy Rae Dennis Schalk, for $275,000, for Lot 59 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Emerald Ridge Land Company LLC to X3 Construction LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 103 in Meriweather Sector 4.

-Richard G. Grisham to Patrick Sadler, for $350,000, for Lot 2 in Valley Station First Sector.

-Richard A. Lescarini to Jessica Lynn Harrison, for $285,000, for Lot 336 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase 1.

March 2

-Bo W. Bambinelli to Todd Robert Stevens, for $546,000, for Lot 487 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Jason D. Benson to Christian Shane Goodwin, for $275,000, for Lot 12 in Apache Ridge Sectors 2 and 3 Sector 3.

-Paul Brooks Brown to BFS Properties LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Dan E. Walters to Candace M. Wallace, for $159,000, for Lot 703 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Linh Luu Doan to Karoline Beasley, for $323,500, for Lot 82 in Cottages at Chesser Phase 1.

-David Green to Erica Logan, for $479,900, for Lot 92 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Opendoor Propert Trust I to Megan Whitis, for $247,350, for Lot 27 in Brandywine First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Giordanno Martin Ruiz, for $249,400, for Lot 110 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Douglas M. Hayworth to David E. Green, for $505,000, for Lot 81 in Meadow Brook Second Sector First Phase.

-Albert L. Dudley to Legacy Land Company LLC, for $14,000, for Lot 29 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-E. Group Support Services Inc. to Richard Cummings, for $180,100, for Lot 102 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Larry J. Stanford to Larry J. Stanford, for $10,000, for Lot 130 in Weatherly Sector 2 Phase 2.

-John C. Sanford to Aubrey C. Pappanastos, for $607,500, for Lot 189 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 1st Phase.

-Richard Bonham to Constance N. Horton, for $390,000, for Lot 4 in Cobblestone Square.

-John R. McDonald to Five Star Investments LLC, for $400,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Zachary Lightsey, for $258,900, for Lot 84 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Five.

-Adams Homes LLC to Richard Andrew Lescarini, for $371,550, for Lot 38 in Dawsons Cove.

-David S. Gardiner to Michael Scott Mendenhall, for $375,000, for Lot 736 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Fatimah Janae Morris, for $537,900, for Lot 113 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Renee Helms to Josh Bush, for $68,000, for Lot 816 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 8th Addition.

-William D. Goolsby to Adam Dewayne Price, for $295,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Cynthia Renee Wiggins Caudle to Robert M. Waters, for $765,000, for Lot 17 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.

-Larry Sherry Johnson to Thomas J. Jackson, for $15,000, for property in Section 10, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Kevin B. Laws to Larry A. Lewis, for $770,000, for Lot 17 in Chelsea Farms Sector 3.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jessica W. Laws, for $599,000, for Lot 814 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Julie Green, for $599,900, for Lot 831 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Steven D. Gooch to Johnny L. Gwin, for $364,900, for Lot 7-207 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to James Russell Graham, for $200,000, for Lots 1-610 and 1-611 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Brandon Bivins, for $547,551, for Lot 60 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Courtney Jackson, for $399,000, for Lot 46 in Palmer Cove a Condominium Final Plat.

-Hub Harrington to Paul William Hosford, for $415,000, for Lot 223 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Donna Harmon, for $345,000, for Lot 61 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.

-Katie C. Cox to Broadway Group LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Stephen Patrick Cox to FAJ LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 16 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness Resurvey of Lot 6.

-Ricky Pickett to Adams Homes LLC, for $238,000, for Lots 119 and 125 in Colonial Oaks Phase III Sector 1.

-Roy Clifton Horton to Nancy Horton Moore, for $25,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Erwin Horton to Nancy Horton Moore, for $25,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Fred Wayne Horton to Nancy Horton Moore, for $25,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Lecia Michele Sutherland to Clinton D. Riner, for $333,000, for Lot 19 in Weatherly Berkshire Manor Sector 19.

-Kristy Phillips to William David Goolsby, for $165,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

March 3

-Ricky Pickett to Western REI LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Nellie B. Nelson to Virgil Patrick Blake, for $52,610, for property in Section 5, Township 22, Range 3 West.

-Michael Dewayne ONeal to Thomas L. Keller, for $5,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Sandra P. Smith to Lance Richardson, for $500,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Pine Mountain Preserve LLLP to Pine Mountain Preserve Inc., to clear title, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Pine Mountain Preserve Inc. to William W. Wilson, for $340,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Shannon Layne Stinson to Donna Pugh, for $884,000, for Lot 135 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Jed Laften Nagel to Kiersten Y. Nagel, for $350,580, for Lot 14 in Legacy Parc.

-Tyler Joseph Decker to Zhiyi Li, for $199,500, for Lot 111 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Robert Kesterson to Shea Duerring, for $524,000, for Lot 27 in Oak Meadows 1st Sector.

-William S. Lord to Charlotte A. Lord, for $385,700, for Lot 16 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-William S. Lord to Charlotte A. Lord, for $277,000, for Lot 67 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property C. LLC to Maxwell T. Burch, for $205,000, for Lot 72 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Frederick William Hughes, for $505,000, for Lot 114 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Clay Burnum Blake to William B. Gorski, for $403,000, for Lot 37 in Lacoosa Estates Resurvey.

-Walker Family Holdings LTD to Kenneth M. Crouse, for $575,250, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Loretta Argo to Loretta Argo, for $126,495.60, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Sarah L. Winfrey to Paul Wesley Bean, for $3,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Timothy J. Castrone to Nathaniel B. Kennedy, for $259,000, for Lot 18 in Kinsale Garden Homes 2nd Sector.

-Andrew D. Bell to Whitney Darlene Hyde, for $248,000, for Lot 40 in Southern Hills.

-Michael S. Rice to Roxanne O. Blake, for $360,000, for Lot 6 in Hidden Forest.