Land transactions for March 6-10 Published 3:50 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between March 6 through March 10.

March 6

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Cory Dean Van Duren, for $921,477, for Lot 1319 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Jeffrey A. Alexander to Jeffrey A. Alexander, for $204,970, for Lot 5 in Harbor Towne.

-Timothy J. Castrone to 617 Properties LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 68 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-Larry D. Thornton to Jon Teal Kelton, for $800,000, for Lot 540 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 5th Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Santana Maria Cazares to John David Rumore, for $280,000, for Lot 4 in Meadow Brook Town Homes Phase II 1st Sector.

-JRP Properties LLC to Bobbie Odom, for $250,000, for Lot 512 in Spring Gate Phase 5.

-Stancil Handley to Woodford Real Estate & Investments LLC, for $149,000, for Lot 2 in McDow Walton & Harrison Subdivision.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Michael Jeffrey Chunn, for $420,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Indian Valley Fifth Sector.

-Bobby Hyo Bang to Joseph Taunton, for $355,000, for Lot 2 in Little Ridge Estates Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Douglas A. Hovanec, for $350,000, for Lot 1347 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Mildred E. Davis to Rickey W. Johnson, for $15,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Minh-Nguyet Thi Nguyen to Diep Tran, for $415,900, for Lot 31 in River Highlands.

-John Samuel Williams to API Highway 31 LLC, for $1,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Thomas M. Hoynes to Klein Arts & Culture, for $314,250, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-William D. Hoynes to Klein Arts & Culture, for $314,250, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Ellen Hoynes Alexander to Klein Arts & Culture, for $314,250, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Larry R. Lisenbee to Lucille F. Lisenbee, for $386,000, for Lot 4 in Forest Meadows 1st Sector.

-Sharon A. Thompson to Shelayne H. Thompson, for $419,000, for Lot 4 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Luke Jonah Vogel to Stanley T. Andrews, for $45,000, for Lot 14 in Mountain Crest Estates.

-Shannon R. Hartsfield to Ceara Norman, for $485,000, for Lot 938 in Highland Lakes 9th Sector Phase 1.

-Yarlardo Henderson to Yarlardo Henderson, for $10,000, for Lot 621 in Highland Lakes 6th Sector.

-Gary Justiss to R & J Walker Holdings LLC, for $285,000, for Lot 3-09 in Mt Lauren Phase 1D.

-Alma C. Foster to Jonathan Jones, for $550,000, for Lot 41 in Courtyard Manor.

-Craft Homes Construction LLC to Jason Laird Leake, for $509,000, for Lot 673 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Joey Stanton to Cherita L. Garlington, for $283,900, for Lot 6-78 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Aaron B. Burnett to Swami Investments LLC, for $275,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Partners Direct Invest LLC to Leonardo Camargo Cruz, for $289,900, for Lot 12 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Frank D. Douglas to Justin Hughes Anthony, for $250,000, for Lot 7 in High Chaparral First Sector.

March 7

-Bradley Pommer to Edward J. Selleck, for $597,500, for Lot 2108 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Rena B. Corley Chamblee to Raymond Tracy, for $267,750, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Rena B. Corley Chamblee to Raymond Tracy, for $80,800, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-John D. Chase to John D. Chase, for $141,850, for Lot 10 in Brynleigh Estates.

-Kings Home Inc. to Shelby County Alabama, for $17,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-BC Palmber Cove LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $710,000, for Lot 55 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Jon Pierre M. Anthony to Ben A. Tamburello, for $310,000, for Lot 117 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-James M. Bailey to Shield Property Solutions LLC, for $18,482.61, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Grace E. Knapp to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $208,500, for Lot 13 in Amberley Woods 3rd Sector Resurvey of Lots 12 through 27 and Green Area Phase I.

-Justin L. Scott to Mary Bagby, for $410,000, for Lot 90 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Offerpad Point LLC, for $241,500, for Lot 2-50 in Chelsea Park 2 2nd Sector.

-Marcia A. Walter to Marcia A. Walter, for $282,000, for Lot 8 in Oaks.

-William Leroy Willingham to William Grady Willingham, for $856,600, for Lot 604 in Highland Lakes 6th Sector.

-Kevin N. Ricke to Joshua Staples, for $485,000, for Lot 41 in Cameron Woods 3rd Addition Resurvey of Lots 40 and 41.

March 8

-James Phillip Troha to Justin Scott, for $475,000, for Lot 909 in Highland Lakes 9th Sector Phase 1.

-DAL Properties LLC to Roland Welch, for $600,000, for Lot 2494 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Gary Brasher to Michael Brasher, for $97,960, for Lots 1 and 3 in Betty Sue Brasher Family Subdivision.

-Gottier Enterprises LLC to Gregorio Eugenia Roque, for $250,000.

-ARVM 5 LLC to VM Master Issuer LLC, for $189,000, for Lot 628 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Samuel E. Gray to Rick C. Nelms, for $14,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Juan C. Clemente to Juan C. Clemente, for $119,000, for Lot 108 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase 1.

-Broadway Group LLC to Dennis Craig Wood, for $1,823,804.88, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-John L. Bearden to Hung Van Truong, for $105,000, for Lot C in Chandalar South Townhomes.

-Terry W. Brasher to Landon B. Stinson, for $33,000, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Henry E. Raymond to Matthew Parker, for $65,000, for Lots 1-A and 1-B in Clearview Estates.

-Hoagland LLC to Dunns Property Management LLC, for $515,000, for Lots 2, 3 and 3 in Claytons Addition to Oak Mountain Business Park Resurvey of Lots 2 and 3.

-Forty Three Investments LLC to Michael Todd Self, for $205,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Larry D. Ingram to Jeremy Sims, for $10,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, range 2 East.

-Adam J. Brown to Suzanne L. Kirkpatrick, for $460,000, for Lot 18 in Willowbrook.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jacquel A. Wilson, for $265,925, for Lot 28 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Astin Blevins, for $310,930, for Lot 30 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-David A. Boutwell to Adam J. Brown, for $575,000, for Lot 6 in Willowbrook.

-Bobby J. Moon to Jeremy David Tennyson, for $289,900, for Lot 23 in Willow Creek Phase One.

-Samy El-Feraly to Harry Deangelo Williams, for $463,000, for Lot 225 in Riverwoods 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Southern Capital Managers LLC to Terry A. Mozena, for $484,900, for Lot 408 in Lake Forest Fourth Sector.

-JBNAL Properties LLC to Veronica Powell, for $202,000, for Lot 57 in Cambridge Park Amended Survey.

-Margaret S. Bishop to Jacob Andrew Cole, for $195,000, for Lot 329 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Pinnacle Wastewater Systems LLC, for $10, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Greg Garnette to James Saucier, for $317,700, for Lot 108 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

-SVCN 3 LLC to SVC ABS LLC, for $147,160, for Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and the south half of Lot 8 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

-Kathy Kesterson to Madelyn M. Lewis, for $246,000, for Lot 7 in Timber Park Amended Map.

March 9

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mary Ruddock, for $262,900, for Lot 117 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Emmanuel Armah Long-Hesse, for $279,900, for Lot 41 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Danny Craig Price to Bradley Rossman Wehner, for $405,000, for Lot 7-157 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Jeff B. Allison to Vina Le Nguyen, for $315,000, for Lot 36 in Silverleaf Phase 3.

-William R. Dow to William Randy Dow, for $130,000, for Lot 6 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Mayberry Missionary Baptist Church to Shelby Baptist Association, for $268,680, for property in Section 3, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Forty Three Investments LLC to Roger Self, for $205,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Patricia S. Ernst to Courtney Rose Easley, for $320,000, for Lot 1722 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Lisa Michelle Covington Hallmark to Linda S. Grinnell, for $300,000, for Lot 152 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 through 179.

-Jikarryon Milner to Iris J. Rios Santos, for $242,000, for Lot 184 in Old Ivy Phase I Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Partner Properties LLC to Chelsea LD LLC, for $700,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Lisa G. Hall, for $215,000, for Lot 278 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Amy D. Bokenkamp to Hein Htet Oo, for $258,000, for Lot 11 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Map.

-Kimberley M. Battles to Gerald Tinsley, for $430,000, for Lot 523 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Rebecca A. Henderson to Ashley Daniels, for $725,000, for Lot 22 in Henderson Resurvey Final Plat.

-Donnail C. Coleman to Angela Perry, for $204,900, for Lot 40 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.

March 10

-Stephen K. Williams to Jeffery Brannan Jones, for $725,000, for Lot 26 in Heatherwood 1st Sector Resurvey of Lots 19-30.

-Joseph Matison Cox to Michael Joseph Linder, for $435,000, for Lot 348 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended Map.

-Randall Bosworth to Van S. Rogers, for $359,900, for Lot 47 in Valley Station Second Sector.

-Jennifer Hann Bryson to Jennifer Hann Bryson, for $217,300, for Lot 12 in Wooddale 2nd Sector.

-Opendoor Property C LLC to Myron Milner, for $326,000, for Lot 128 in Waterstone Phase 5.

-Steve Smith to MIchael McMurrey, for $59,900, for Lot 1 in Spring Creek.

-Evelyn Padgett Borgh to Bradley G. Gray, for $320,000, for Lot 153 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 through 178.

-Michael Catanese to Chris Mullinax, for $250,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Tammy J. Boone to Rafael Vidal Solis, for $60,000, for Lot 2 in Boone Subdivision Final Plat.

-Mt Olive Baptist Church to Michael Cathey, for $4,000, for Lot 11 in G A Nabors Survey.

-Leila Morton to Tom E. Stevens, for $450,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Alicia Sinkovich to Shawn Maglothin, for $270,000, for Lot 13 in Wynlake Phase I.

-Stephen E. Merrick to Randal J. Vanderpool, for $445,000, for Lot 1111 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector Phase I.

-DAL Properties LLC to Elaine M. Chamblee, for $545,000, for Lot 2468 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-David L. Gossett to Joseph M. Cox, for $1,070,950, for Lot 916 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-Power Tripp Performance Inc. to City of Alabaster, for $385,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-David T. Cade to Mark Todd Wiggins, for $680,000, for Lot 13 in Country Club Village.

-TCG Chelsea Acres LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $318,250, for Lot 11 in Chelsea Aces Sector 1.