Municipal police reports for Feb. 1 through March 5 Published 3:32 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 1 through March 5.

Columbiana

Feb. 1

-SI – school incident – intentional striking from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-DI – death investigation from the 100 Block of Butler Street.

Feb. 2

-Domestic – harassment – family from the 100 Block of Egg and Buttler Road.

Feb. 3

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 47 South at Schultz Road.

-PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 200 Block of College Street.

Feb. 4

-FTA – attempting to elude and FTA – trespassing from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – information only – overdose from the 500 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Info – information only from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Domestic – menacing – knife from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.

-Residence – force and theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of West Sterrett Street.

Feb. 5

-Info – information only – drugs to be destroyed from the 100 Block of West Sterret Street.

-Harassing communications from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 21000 Block of Alabama 25.

Feb. 6

-Resisting arrest, driving while suspended and harassment from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-FTA – riving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

Feb. 7

-Harassment from Highway 70.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vaporizor from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – threat from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Feb. 8

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Feb. 9

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from West College Street.

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Collins Street.

-Assault – 3rd from the 100 Block of West Sterrett Street.

-Death investigation from the 300 Block of Chelsea Road.

Feb. 11

-Thef t- pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 900 Block of Ridgeview Avenue.

Feb. 10

-Failure to appear from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Heroin – possess, Methamphetamine – possess, POM 2 possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Walton Street at College Street.

Feb. 12

-Harassment from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Feb. 13

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 40 Block of South at Ronbar Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block fo Joinertown Road.

Feb. 14

-Info – information only – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 800 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-SI – school incident – possible terrorist threat from the 100 Block of Washington STreet.

-DI – death investigation from the 100 Block of Shoal Mills Lane.

Feb. 16

-SSA – safe streets act from Depot Street and Alabama Highway 25.

-SI – school incident – profanity/obscene gestures toward SCBOE from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – fighting from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – stealing from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Feb. 17

-SI – school incident – possession of a knife from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – abuse of electronic communication and SI – possession of child pornography from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – sexual offenses from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Feb. 18

-SSA – safe streets act from Egg and Butter Road.

Feb. 21

-SI – school incident – pulling fire alarm from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Feb. 22

-SI – school incident – pulling fire alarm from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – pulling fire alarm from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Feb. 25

-FTA – reckless driving, FTA – reckless endangerment, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – attempting to elude from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – information only – damage to property from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Feb. 26

-PDP drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs from the 100 Block of Highway 47 South.

Feb. 27

-Theft – bicycle, $500 or less from the 10 Block of Jack Campbell Apartments.

Feb. 28

-Evidence to destroy from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

-Assault third and menacing from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

-SI – school incident – misuse of electronic device from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

-Reckless endangerment from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

Helena

Feb. 27

-Information only from the 300 Block of Tucker Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Parkway at Highway 52.

Feb. 28

-Miscellaneous from Rowntree Path.

-Information only from Rocky Ridge Circle.

-Domestic incident from Oak View Lane.

March 1

-Property damage from 1st Avenue East.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Highway 52 West.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer Drive.

-Harassment from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

March 2

-Miscellaneous from Augusta Way.

March 3

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from Helena Road.

-Probation violation from Helena Police Department.

-Domestic violence third degree from Ashley Brook Way.

March 4

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at County Road 52 West.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

March 5

-Miscellaneous from Claiborne Street.

Montevallo

Feb. 28

-Stolen property – RSP receiving stolen vehicle from Main Street (bank). Recovered was a 2022 – Kia Telluride, debit cards, pipe to smoke narcotics and two Trustmark checks valued at $10,020.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP.UPDP drug paraphernalia – 2nd offense from Main Street (bank). Recovered was a 2022 – Kia Telluride, debit cards, pipe to smoke narcotics and two Trustmark checks valued at $10,020.

-Forgery – possessing of counterfeit object and stolen property – IPCC illegal possession/use of credit debit card from Main Street (bank). Recovered was a 2022 – Kia Telluride, debit cards, pipe to smoke narcotics and two Trustmark checks valued at $10,020.

March 1

-Information only from North Boundry Street (restaurant).

-Publix peace – HC harassing communications from Railroad Avenue (restaurant).

March 2

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

March 3

-Information only from Oxford Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from Highway 25 (restaurant).

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenience store).

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2014 white Nissan Altima S valued at $4,500.

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Damaged was a number 2 diesel pump valued at $350.

March 4

-Property damage from Middle Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2013 Mazda 6 and a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at $3,500.

March 5

-Domestic incident from Corvette Way (residence/home).

Pelham

March 3

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (school/college). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $700.