Municipal police reports for Feb. 1 through March 5
Published 3:32 pm Friday, March 17, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 1 through March 5.
Columbiana
Feb. 1
-SI – school incident – intentional striking from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-DI – death investigation from the 100 Block of Butler Street.
Feb. 2
-Domestic – harassment – family from the 100 Block of Egg and Buttler Road.
Feb. 3
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 47 South at Schultz Road.
-PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA – driving while suspended from the 200 Block of College Street.
Feb. 4
-FTA – attempting to elude and FTA – trespassing from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Info – information only – overdose from the 500 Block of Chelsea Road.
-Info – information only from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-Domestic – menacing – knife from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.
-Residence – force and theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of West Sterrett Street.
Feb. 5
-Info – information only – drugs to be destroyed from the 100 Block of West Sterret Street.
-Harassing communications from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 21000 Block of Alabama 25.
Feb. 6
-Resisting arrest, driving while suspended and harassment from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-FTA – riving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
Feb. 7
-Harassment from Highway 70.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vaporizor from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – threat from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Feb. 8
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SSA – safe streets act from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
Feb. 9
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassment from West College Street.
-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Collins Street.
-Assault – 3rd from the 100 Block of West Sterrett Street.
-Death investigation from the 300 Block of Chelsea Road.
Feb. 11
-Thef t- pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 900 Block of Ridgeview Avenue.
Feb. 10
-Failure to appear from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
-Heroin – possess, Methamphetamine – possess, POM 2 possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Walton Street at College Street.
Feb. 12
-Harassment from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Feb. 13
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 40 Block of South at Ronbar Road.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block fo Joinertown Road.
Feb. 14
-Info – information only – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 800 Block of Chelsea Road.
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-SI – school incident – possible terrorist threat from the 100 Block of Washington STreet.
-DI – death investigation from the 100 Block of Shoal Mills Lane.
Feb. 16
-SSA – safe streets act from Depot Street and Alabama Highway 25.
-SI – school incident – profanity/obscene gestures toward SCBOE from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – fighting from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – stealing from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
Feb. 17
-SI – school incident – possession of a knife from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – abuse of electronic communication and SI – possession of child pornography from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – sexual offenses from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Feb. 18
-SSA – safe streets act from Egg and Butter Road.
Feb. 21
-SI – school incident – pulling fire alarm from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
Feb. 22
-SI – school incident – pulling fire alarm from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – pulling fire alarm from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
Feb. 25
-FTA – reckless driving, FTA – reckless endangerment, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – attempting to elude from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Info – information only – damage to property from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Feb. 26
-PDP drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs from the 100 Block of Highway 47 South.
Feb. 27
-Theft – bicycle, $500 or less from the 10 Block of Jack Campbell Apartments.
Feb. 28
-Evidence to destroy from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.
-Assault third and menacing from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
-SI – school incident – misuse of electronic device from the 200 Block of Washington Street.
-Reckless endangerment from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
Helena
Feb. 27
-Information only from the 300 Block of Tucker Road.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Parkway at Highway 52.
Feb. 28
-Miscellaneous from Rowntree Path.
-Information only from Rocky Ridge Circle.
-Domestic incident from Oak View Lane.
March 1
-Property damage from 1st Avenue East.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Highway 52 West.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer Drive.
-Harassment from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
March 2
-Miscellaneous from Augusta Way.
March 3
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from Helena Road.
-Probation violation from Helena Police Department.
-Domestic violence third degree from Ashley Brook Way.
March 4
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at County Road 52 West.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
March 5
-Miscellaneous from Claiborne Street.
Montevallo
Feb. 28
-Stolen property – RSP receiving stolen vehicle from Main Street (bank). Recovered was a 2022 – Kia Telluride, debit cards, pipe to smoke narcotics and two Trustmark checks valued at $10,020.
-Dangerous drugs – PDP.UPDP drug paraphernalia – 2nd offense from Main Street (bank). Recovered was a 2022 – Kia Telluride, debit cards, pipe to smoke narcotics and two Trustmark checks valued at $10,020.
-Forgery – possessing of counterfeit object and stolen property – IPCC illegal possession/use of credit debit card from Main Street (bank). Recovered was a 2022 – Kia Telluride, debit cards, pipe to smoke narcotics and two Trustmark checks valued at $10,020.
March 1
-Information only from North Boundry Street (restaurant).
-Publix peace – HC harassing communications from Railroad Avenue (restaurant).
March 2
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (service/gas station).
March 3
-Information only from Oxford Circle (residence/home).
-Information only from Highway 25 (restaurant).
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenience store).
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2014 white Nissan Altima S valued at $4,500.
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Damaged was a number 2 diesel pump valued at $350.
March 4
-Property damage from Middle Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2013 Mazda 6 and a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at $3,500.
March 5
-Domestic incident from Corvette Way (residence/home).
Pelham
March 3
-Theft from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (school/college). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $700.