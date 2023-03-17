Municipal police reports for Feb. 27 through March 12 Published 3:46 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 27 through March 12.

Alabaster

Feb. 27

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 1st Avenue West at 10th Street NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Mount Olive. Damaged was a black tv valued at $1.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Chestnut Drive (residence/home).

-FTA traffic from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Damaged was the trunk lid and hood of a grey Toyota Camry valued at $1,200.

-Information only from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Butler Road.

-Animal complaint from Douglas Drive (residence/home).

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from Highway 119 at Marketcenter Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 28

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of Willow Creek Parkway (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (service/gas station). Stolen was merchandise valued at $35.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 1800 Block of Amberley Woods Way (residence/home).

-Theft of property 4th degree shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $142.93.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $338.86.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $143.29.

-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant).

-Information only from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (specialty store). Stolen was money valued at $4,061.96.

March 1

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of 10th Street SW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft of property 2nd, $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,647.98.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Brown Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail.

March 2

-Information only from the 100 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Lane (residence/home).

-Lost property from the 7800 Block of Highway 17. Stolen was a passport valued at $1.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Plugs Drive, Decatur (commercial/office building). Stolen was identity – social security number valued at $0.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Airview Lane (commercial/office building).

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $1,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 1100 Block of Carribean Circle (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry valued at $2,300.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were purses/handbags/wallets, money and a passport valued at $71.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Yellowhammer Drive.

March 3

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of 10th Street SW (residence/home).

-Property damage from Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a silver GMC Acadia.

-Harassment from the 400 Block of Dogwood Cove (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 1st Street North and 7th Avenue NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from Highway 11 at Emmanuel Temple Church.

March 4

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of Wynlake Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 1800 Block of Amberley Woods Way (residence/home).

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 100 Block of Reese Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a green Ryobi pressure washer valued at $400.

March 5

-FTA – carrying conceal weapon from Highway 31 at Jimmy Gould Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and trespassing notice from the 8000 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store and service/gas station). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $23.27. Recovered were broken pills.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Blue Springs Place.

-Property damage from Highway 17 at Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were Hada motorcycles valued at $2.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive.

-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $127.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

March 6

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $70.82.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a Wagner power sprayer valued at $249.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1100 Block of Silver Creek Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; Delphi 12 piece white and grey bed set comforter, Ellison 8 piece bed set and TH 12 piece grey bed set valued at $278.98.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Lane Park Trail (residence/home).

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10100 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Recovered was a Uhaul auto transport trailer valued at $5,000.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered as merchandise valued at $34.75. Recovered was 19.29 grams of marijuana.

March 7

-Information only from the 200 Block of Wynlake Drive.

-Capias warrant from the 100 Block of West 13th Street, Anniston.

-Domestic violence – harassing communications and domestic violence – reckless endangerment from 3rd Avenue NW and 10th Street NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving from Ball Park Road at 10th Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk and residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oak Street (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles valued at $1.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1000 Block of Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

March 8

-FTA – minor in consumption from the 100 Block of Lee Street NE, Decatur.

-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of Wynlake Lane (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at Highway 68 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of 7th Street SW (field/woods). Recovered was a glass pipe with residue and approximately 0.5 grams of Methamphetamine.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Scarlet Oak Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $102.03.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (service/gas station).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Information only from the 900 Block of 5th Court NW.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Kent Dairy Road (restaurant).

-Information only from the 900 Block of 6th Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Dolphin Court.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

March 9

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1300 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Alias warrant (contempt of court) and capias warrant from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Trespassing notice and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500-less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store and grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered were two Bissell vacuums and a foam mattress valued at $981.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (daycare facility). Stolen was computer/hardware/software; Apple Airpods valued at $249.

-FTA – expired tag and FTA – carrying a concealed weapon from Alabama Highway 25 at 14th Avenue, Calera (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Willow Point Lane.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 1st Avenue West.

March 10

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 0 Block of Brooke Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an Ingersoll Rand red 1” air impact wrench, Ingersoll Rand/Snap on red 1/2” air impact wrench, Air Cat red 1/4” air ratchet, Air Cat long reach 3/8” air ratchet, Air Cat stubby 3/8” air ratchet, Ingersoll Rand air reciprocating saw and an Ingersoll Rand reversible cutoff tool valued at $2,555.

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a wooden mailbox post valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs; Nike mens clothing valued at $700.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 119 and 11th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 29.25 grams of marijuana.

March 11

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 1st Avenue West and 1st Street NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of Greenhead Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Trespassing notice and domestic incident from the 200 Block of Lane Park Circle (residence/home).

March 12

-Menacing from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (department/discount store).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Maple Street (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

Helena

March 5

-Domestic incident from Claiborne Street.

-Death investigation from Laurel Woods Trace.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving from the Taco Bell parking lot.

March 6

-Miscellaneous from Griffin Drive.

-Harassing communications from Cahaba Club Drive.

-Miscellaneous from County Road 17 and Hillsboro Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Henley Way.

-Sexual misconduct, enticing a child and directing a child to engage in sexual intercourse or sodomy from the 100 Block of Augusta Way.

March 7

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2100 Block of First Avenue West.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Jackson Circle.

March 8

-Damage to property from Highway 52 West.

-Found property from Joe Tucker Park.

-Miscellaneous from the 5000 Block of Old Cahaba Avenue.

March 10

-Domestic incident from Plantation Place.

-Public lewdness from the 200 Block of Cahaba Lake Circle.

-Information only from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 17 and Macqueen Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1600 Block of Old Cahaba Court.

March 11

-Miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Bentmoor Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Rock Terrace Circle and Rock Lane.

-Rape first degree from the 400 Block fo Tocoa Road.

-Domestic violence – third degree – simple assault from the 2600 Block of Hawthorne Lake Road.

Montevallo

March 8

-Damaged property – criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highland Street (residence/home). Damaged was a white shed window valued at $750.

-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 (convenient store). Damaged was a front bumper of the 2020 Atlas and a rear bumper of the 2006 GMC Sierra valued at $1,000.

March 9

-Property damage from Main Street (other/unknown). Damaged was a Volkswagen Jetta bumper valued at $200.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Middle Street (bar).

Pelham

March 6

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a ring valued at $20,000.

March 7

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Commerce Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $0.

-Juvenile prob from the 2500 Block of Panther Circle (school/college). Destroyed/damaged was a cell phone valued at $300.