Sheriff’s reports for Feb. 17 through Feb. 23 Published 3:36 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 17-23, 2023:

Feb. 17

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Visa debit card, Woodforest debit card, MasterCard, Home Depot credit card and Discover credit card were confiscated.

-Assault from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Fire investigation from the 7000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications, violation of domestic violence protection order from the 2000 block of Garland Court, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Garland Court, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Brookhill Circle.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Cottage Lane, Sterrett.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham. Grass in front of a leasing office was damaged.

-Property damage from Shelby County 24 and Ebenezer Church Road, Montevallo. A 2015 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

Feb. 18

-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol from Alabama 155 and Lucas Lane, Montevallo.

-Incident from Valleydale Road and Providence Park, Hoover. A Glock 19 9-millimeter pistol was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Valleydale Road and Providence Park, Hoover. A plastic baggie containing marijuana (4.7 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 0 block of Jan Drive, Dothan, Ala.

-Incident from the 100 block of Bell Drive, Vandiver.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Grande Vista Way, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 6700 block of Double Oak Court, Birmingham. A wallet containing a driver’s license and other cards, various credit cards and $200 in cash were stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 500 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Lovett Drive, Columbiana. A sliding glass door was damaged.

Feb. 19

-Criminal trespass from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2020 Bullet travel trailer was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 East and Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Marijuana in a clear plastic bag (approximately 14 grams) and two rolled blunts containing marijuana (approximately 1 gram each) were confiscated.

-DUI from First Street North and Industrial Road, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence second degree-assault from the 3000 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 special revolver handgun was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Middle Street, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Five miscellaneous items valued at $41.55 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham. A personal fireproof safe valued at $200 was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol, reckless driving from Alabama 145 and Strawberry Road.

-Reckless endangerment from Alabama 145 and Strawberry Road.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest from Middle Street and Shelby Street, Montevallo. Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine pills (1.3), Clonazepane pills (1.3), Acetaminophen Hydrocodone Bitartrate pills (0.9), unknown pills (0.1) and Promethazine Hydrochloride pills (0.1) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Halifax Lane, Chelsea.

-DUI-alcohol from the 1200 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

Feb. 20

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 East and Eagle Point Parkway, Birmingham. An Alabama driver’s license was confiscated.

-Domestic incident from Circle 1, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 700 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 700 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo. Two metal pipes with marijuana residue, a glass pipe with meth residue and a “one-hitter” style pipe with marijuana residue were recovered.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 100 block of Grande Vista Way, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Shelby County 491. A ground wire for electrical equipment sustained $10,000 in damages, and a copper wire was stolen.

-Incident from the 40 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A tire was damaged by a roofing nail in the amount of $175.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster. A 2004 GMC van sustained fire damage.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Rolling Meadows Lane, Vincent.

Feb. 21

-Drug paraphernalia from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two needles containing meth residue and a glass pipe with a rubber hose connected containing narcotic residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Waxahatchee Circle, Shelby. A CD with photos of the scene was recovered.

-Forgery, theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Bluestone Circle, Birmingham. Money in the amount of $380 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 3400 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A catalytic converter on a Ford F-150 was damaged, and a mobile home window was broken. An AT&T phone box valued at $90, Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $500, Toro lawn blower valued at $60 and a smart TV valued at $150 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of South Hampton Place, Birmingham.

-Theft of property second degree from the 2100 block of Brook Highland Ridge, Birmingham. A Glock 43X 9-millimeter firearm valued at $530 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 2100 block of Brook Highland Ridge, Birmingham. A SIG Sauer P365 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-Incident from the 7100 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. An aluminum front door was damaged.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2015 Jeep Patriot was damaged.

Feb. 22

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 22 at George Roy Parkway, Calera. Marijuana (32 grams) and a digital scale were recovered.

-DUI from U.S. 280 at Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham.

-Destruction of state property by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A booking cell door glass at the Shelby County Jail valued at $300 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Resisting arrest from U.S. 280 East and Brasher Lane, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road. Approximately seven pieces of a red rubber track were damaged in the amount of $7,000.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road and Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham. A 2016 Kia Optima LX was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Forgery from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 200 block of Oaklyn Hills Drive, Calera.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Chelsea road, Columbiana. A metal drain was damaged.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 70 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo. Several windows of a mobile home were broken.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Marwood Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Incident from Shelby County 47 at Shelby County 46, Shelby. Two rounds of duty ammunition were reported.

Feb. 23

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Shelby County 313, Columbiana.

-DUI from the 100 block of Shelby County 480, Vandiver.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 8000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Theft of property from the 20 block of Chelsea Highlands Drive, Chelsea. A Toro auger power head valued at $3,600 and a Toro auger 12-inch full flight bit valued at $800 were stolen.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 1974 MGB convertible was stolen.

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Violation of a protection order from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Regions Bank. An instrument was forged for the amount of $3,582.66.

-Burglary from the 3100 block of Oakridge Way, Chelsea. Four decanters full of whiskey and three or four bottles of wine valued at $750 were stolen, and a window sustained $300 in damages.

-Identity theft, phishing from Caldwell Mill Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Maske Lane, Wilsonville.