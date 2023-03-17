Sheriff’s reports for Feb. 24 through March 2 Published 3:52 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 24-March 2, 2023:

Feb. 24

-Miscellaneous incident from U.S. 280 East at Shelby County 51, Chelsea. A Zigana PX-9 and an 18-round magazine were confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 15100 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A glass pipe with residue and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia marked for destruction were confiscated.

-Obstructing justice using a false identity, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 15100 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A small plastic bag with a green leafy substance that appears to be marijuana and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 1100 block of Willow Branch Trail, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 4000 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent. A 2019 Dodge Challenger was damaged.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. 280 and Chelsea Road. A 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat V8 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from Highland Park Drive and Huntingdon Place, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Brook Highland Ridge, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation-vehicle fire from Old Highway 280 and Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea.

-Fraudulent use of a credit card from the 900 block of Southledge Trace, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A total of 60 Bergen 150-watt LED bulbs valued at $204.05 each, or $12,243, were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Criminal mischief from the 4100 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby. A window in a 1997 Cavalier camper was shattered.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Kate Farm Road, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. A plastic baggie containing a crystal substance (meth) (approximately 2.2 grams) and a glass pipe with meth residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 30 block of Clover Lane, Montevallo.

Feb. 25

-Injury to or destruction of state property, etc. by a convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana at the Shelby County Jail. A jail kiosk wifi router was damaged.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 at Brasher Lane, Birmingham. A glass pipe with residue and meth (5.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from U.S. 280 at Brasher Lane, Birmingham. Furosemide (10 count, 1.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 1200 block of Shelby County 468, Vincent. A 2004 Ford Explorer Sport SUV was damaged (total loss).

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Forest Parks 280, Essex Drive, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3100 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 3100 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 51000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive at Hughes Home, Chelsea.

-Theft of property, domestic violence-harassing communications from the 3000 block of Heatherbrook Parkway, Birmingham. A total of $118.62 was stolen from a Visa CashApp card.

-Harassment from the 1200 block of Shelby County 52, Helena.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1900 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham.

Feb. 26

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from Clay Pit Road and Alabama 155.

-Agency assist from the 10000 block of Alabama 25, Calera.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lay Port Loop, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A small white pill stamped with a dolphin (unknown substance), small green pill stamped with a dolphin (unknown substance) and a medium green pill (unknown substance) were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 50 block of Brent Road, Chelsea. A plastic bag of a white crystalline substance presumed to be Fentanyl (1.6 grams) was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from Shelby County 48 and Shelby County 431, Wilsonville. A 2019 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A glass crack pipe was confiscated.

-Burglary third degree from the 10500 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. An antique couch valued at $350 was stolen, and a mattress was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications, violation of protection from abuse order from the 4400 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Juvenile runaway from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A Glock 27 .40-caliber valued at $600 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 25 and Alabama 119, Montevallo. Marijuana (1.8 grams) was confiscated.

-Receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 119 at Railroad Avenue, Montevallo. A Springfield Hellcat 9-millimeter firearm with a magazine and nine rounds valued at $650 was stolen, and marijuana (4 grams) was confiscated.

Feb. 27

-DUI from the 300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Butler Road, Alabaster. A metal gate sustained $200 in damages, and gravel valued at $200 was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 5000 block of Post House Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Love Lane, Sterrett.

-DUI-alcohol from Chelsea Road and Forrest Oaks Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Narrows Creek Drive, Birmingham.

-Indecent exposure from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Fraudulent use of a credit card from the 800 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham. A Capitol One card and a Credit One card were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2600 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.

-Assault, reckless endangerment from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

-Property damage from Alabama 119 and Jasmine Hill Road, Indian Springs. A 2017 Subaru SUV was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. A 1992 Ford F700 was stolen.

Feb. 28

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 400 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 500 block of Polo Way, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Polo Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property third degree from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School. An iPhone 13 valued at $1,100 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver. Copper wire (250 feet valued at $3,000) used to provide telephone/digital information services was stolen.

-Child in need of supervision from the 2000 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 60 block of Youth Drive, Westover.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Creek Hollow Trail, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two Playstation 5 units valued at $998 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Twin Oaks Lane, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Juvenile runaway from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Beaver Creek Cemetery Road, Columbiana at Beaver Creek Cemetery.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea.

March 1

-Reckless endangerment, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Queen Drive, Columbiana. A Waste Management trash can was burned.

-Disorderly conduct, public intoxication from the 5000 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 70 block of Grant Street, Wilton. A total of $100 was stolen from an EBT card.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Weeping Circle, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from Retreat Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Lee Branch Lane at Alabama 119, Birmingham. Adderall pills (7.5 count) and marijuana (8 grams) were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo. An unknown type laptop was stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 10 block of Rinehart Lane, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Fairmont Circle, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of River Road, Harpersville.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Attempted suicide from Davis Drive, Columbiana. Two glass pipes with residue and five syringes with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

March 2

-Civil dispute from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Drug paraphernalia from Valleydale Road at Inverness Corners, Birmingham. A glass pipe, second glass pipe with residue and a metal pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. A 2008 Hyundai Elantra was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Heroin (0.5 gram) and a syringe with residue were confiscated.

-Animal cruelty from the 8000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Sterrett.

-Juvenile sex offender failure to register from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 3000 block of Shelby County 32, Westover. Methamphetamine (approximately 0.5 gram) and marijuana (approximately 1 gram) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 900 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham. An electric shaving razor valued at $120 was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A Surface intercom (ButterflyMX) valued at $4,314.60 was stolen.

-Forgery from the 800 block of Lakewood Drive, Westover.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A Bursa .380-caliber handgun valued at $300 was stolen.

-Theft from the 19000 block of Shelby County 55, Vandiver. Telephone cable (approximately 1,000 feet valued at $8,000) was stolen.

-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from the 2200 block of Cahaba Valley Drive, Birmingham. A 2008 Ford Escape was damaged.

-Chemical endangerment of a child from the 4000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Assorted groceries valued at $25 were stolen.

-Domestic violence by strangulation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Willful abuse of child under 18 by responsible person from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Theft fourth degree from the 10 block of Winding Stair Trail, Leeds. A total of $76 was stolen.

-Child in need of supervision from Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 40 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds. A 2003 Chevy Silverado front windshield sustained $450 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 12000 block of Shelby County 42, Columbiana.