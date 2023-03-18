Oak Mountain girls, boys continued impressive seasons Published 1:05 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The special runs for the Oak Mountain boys and girls soccer teams so far this season continued this past week with two big wins, including an area win on the road for one.

The girls, who lost to No. 2 Vestavia Hills in a top-two battle on the road five days earlier, stepped back on the field on Tuesday, March 14 and picked up a thrilling 1-0 victory against area foe Hewitt-Trussville in another top-five battle.

Takin on the No. 4 Huskies, the Eagles continued a challenging schedule, while also continuing play in an area that features three of the top four teams in the 7A classification.

In what was a low-scoring a defensive battle for the most part, the Eagles were able to score a second-half goal to break a 0-0 tie and pick up a 1-0 shutout to continue a dominant defensive season and improve to 2-0 in the area.

The victory kept Oak Mountain in the driver’s seat alongside Spain Park for the area championship and one of the top two spots in the area, which earns a spot in the playoffs.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in area play and were able to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

As for the boys, the season hasn’t been any less successful.

The Eagles had a big week this past week with a one-goal victory of their own against the Huskies for an area win and then a 1-0 shutout of Hoover on Thursday, March 16.

The area win improved Oak Mountain to 2-0 in the area, while the victory against Hoover now has the Eagles at 12-2-1 overall this season.

Both the boys and girls sit inside the top two of the 7A standings, with the girls No. 1 and the boys No. 2, while both have leaned heavily on their defense.

The girls have given up one goal or less in all 13 games this season and have shutouts in nine of the last 10 with the lone goal given up coming in the 1-0 loss to the Rebels.

The boys have given up one goal or less in 13 of 15 this season and in nine straight, while they have yet to give up more than two in any games. Their two losses are also by just one goal in a 2-1 game against 7A No. 1 Grissom and a 1-0 game against 6A No. 1 Fort Payne.