Spain Park girls now 2-0 in area after win against Chelsea Published 1:11 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CHELSEA – Following losses in two of three games for their only losses of the season, the Spain Park Jaguars have quickly gotten back on track as the No. 3 team in Class 7A.

Those losses, which came to No. 10 Auburn and No. 2 Vestavia Hills, came following a 4-0-1 start to the season, but the Jags sandwiched them around a win against Thompson and have now won three in a row since, including two area wins with the latest against Chelsea on Thursday, March 16.

Those two area wins were key for the Jags, who improved to 2-0 in an area that also includes No. 1 Oak Mountain also at 2-0 with wins against Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville.

In the victory against the Hornets, Spain Park put together its third best offensive game of the season so far with a five-goal performance that was part of a 5-2 victory.

Spain Park was consistent throughout on both ends of the field, scoring three goals in the opening half and giving up one for a 3-1 advantage at the break.

With a defense that had given up one or less in eight 11 games so far this season, that gave the Jaguars confidence to close out the win going into the second half.

Despite giving up a second goal, the Jags added two more offensively in the second period to pull away for the 5-2 victory and improve to 8-2-1 overall on the season.

Spain Park has now given up two or less in three straight, in four of five and in nine of 12 games on the season with the defense remaining a focal point of the team.

The offense, however, has scored multiple goals in five straight and seven of eight after scoring one in each of the first three games this season.

More importantly, the Jags have now beaten Chelsea and Hewitt by three goals, giving them control for one of the top two spots in an area featuring three of the state’s top four teams.

Chelsea is now 8-6-1 overall this season and in a 0-3 hole in the area in their first year in Class 7A.