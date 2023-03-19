Briarwood downs Moody for 5th straight win Published 4:46 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MOODY – One of the hottest teams in the county so far this season, the Briarwood Lions continued an impressive stretch of play on Saturday, March 18 in a victory against the Moody Blue Devils.

For the fifth straight game, the Lions scored at least 11 runs thanks to an 11-2 victory over the Blue Devils to pick up their fifth consecutive win and improve to 11-3 overall on the season.

During their five-game winning streak, the Lions have scored 11 or more in each game and given up three or less in all but one. Briarwood has now scored 11 or more runs in eight of 14 games this season, as the offense continues to roll.

That offensive success was on full display against Moody on March 18, as the Lions dug out of an early deficit quickly in the second inning with a nine-run inning that ultimately made the difference in the victory.

That was part of an 11-run stretch in the first three innings that saw one run in the top of the first and another in the top of the third.

Moody did answer Briarwood’s first run of the game in the top of the first with two in the bottom half of the inning for the early 2-1 advantage, but the Lions pulled away for good in the top of the second with the nine-run effort.

A big reason for the success came on the mound, as Briarwood didn’t allow another run the rest of the way. That was thanks to a balanced effort that saw Samuel Burr, Matthew Jones, Jacob Souders, Brady Waugh and Casen Heaps all pitch one inning in the win, while Jackson Adams polished off the win by pitching the final two innings.

Burr allowed the most hits at three and gave up one earned run, but he struck out three. No other pitchers allowed any runs, while Souders, Waugh and Heaps each allowed one hit. Heaps tied Burr for the most strikeouts with three, while Souders and Adams each finished with two.

Souders also led the way at the plate with three hits, including two doubles, which led to two RBIs. Seth Staggs and Parker Daniels each finished with two hits and two RBIs in the win, while Adams totaled two hits and one RBI.

William Clark added two RBIs on one hit, while Waugh and Heaps each had one hit and scored a combined five runs.