Shelby County bounces back with 10-run win ahead of area play Published 4:43 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

IRONDALE – The Shelby County Wildcats have taken on one of the toughest schedules of any Class 5A team early in the season, which recently led to a three-game losing skid in losses to James Clemens and Thompson, but on Saturday, March 18, they bounced back in a big way against Shades Valley.

A few days before area play kicks off, the Wildcats not only bounced back from those three straight losses to top-tier Class 7A teams, but they did so in a 10-run rule victory.

Shelby County scored 14 runs in a 14-4 victory that the Wildcats closed out in a shortened five innings.

The Wildcats started the game with a bang thanks to a five-run second inning that gave them a 5-0 lead early before they then followed with another run in the top of the third for a 6-0 lead.

Shades Valley did respond in the bottom of the third with the team’s first run of the game to make it 6-1, but Shelby County followed with its biggest inning of the game in the top of the fourth.

The Wildcats put together an eight-run top of the fourth to extend the lead to 14-1, which became too deep of a hole for the Mounties.

Shades Valley also put together its best inning of the game in the fourth, but with only three runs, the Wildcats were able to close out the 10-run win an inning later.

Noah Reed led Shelby County at the plate with a 2-for-3 game featuring a double and three runs scored. Logan Starnes also had a big game with one triple and four RBIs in the wine, while he also scored two runs.

Beyond those two, Grant Robinson had one hit and two RBIs and Austin Wilson added one hit and one RBI.

On the mound, Blake Jennings got the win after tossing three innings and allowing one run on three hits. Alex Gillum and Ryan Sipes also pitched an inning each in the victory.