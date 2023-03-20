Alabaster finds success with inaugural Touch-A-Truck event Published 3:33 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

ALABASTER – Cold weather didn’t stop Alabaster residents from enjoying the city’s first Touch-A-Truck event.

The event was held on Saturday, March 18 at Veterans park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We had an incredible turnout at Saturday’s Touch-A-Truck event, especially with it being the first time the city has hosted it,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “We appreciate all the city departments, local businesses and groups that brought everything from giant crane trucks to customized Jeeps.”

Touch-A-Truck was originally scheduled to be a part of the city’s Parade of Teams, however the Parade of Teams was postponed due to the recent high volume of rainfall. The city continued to Touch-A-Truck as planned.

“We had an outstanding crowd for our first annual Touch-a-Truck event in Alabaster,” said Community Project Manager Morgan Lawley who worked to organize the event. “Considering the weather, I was very pleased with the turn out. It seemed that the kids and parents really enjoyed seeing the different types of vehicles displayed.”

Alongside the trucks, there were also several space bounces and food trucks for attendees to enjoy at the event.

Wagner expressed his gratitude for those that helped make Alabaster’s inaugural Touch-A-Truck possible.

“Thanks to the Parks and Recreation Department and Special Events Manager Morgan Lawley for organizing this event, and we’re looking forward to continuing it in the future,” Wagner said.

Lawley shared the city’s plans for the event in the future.

“Our plans are to make this a yearly appointment and to continue to grow this event,” he said. “The city of Alabaster would like to thank everyone who came out to this event and their help in making it a success.”