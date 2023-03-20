Bikes 4 Kids to hold charity ride Published 4:23 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Chelsea residents will have an opportunity to ride for a good cause during the Bikes 4 Kids Charity Ride this weekend on Saturday, March 25.

During the Bikes 4 Kids Charity Ride, locals will have a chance join a parade of motorcycles on a journey from Chelsea to Pelham.

“It’s going to be a fun event for a great cause,” Bikes 4 Kids founded Charlie Bradford said. “It’s a lot of fun. Nobody has ever come with us and not had a good time.”

The charity ride is sponsored by Bad Boy Toyz and serves as a fundraiser for the local nonprofit Bikes 4 Kids.

“We provide kids with new and custom bikes for birthdays and Christmas,” Bradford said. “We custom build special needs bikes as well. (We) also furnish our three local counties’ foster kids with bikes.”

This event will be the second charity ride held by Bikes 4 Kids.

“We did one last year in June and had real good turnout for the first one,” Bradford said. “We’re expecting it to be a lot bigger this year. We go through the little towns, (and) all the people love seeing all the motorcycles come through.”

The route for the charity ride is 163 miles in total. Police escorts will be present to assist the ride during sections alongside a mechanics trailer to assist with any breakdowns.

The ride begins at 10 a.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings off of U.S. 280 in Chelsea. The first leg runs down Lay Lake road to U.S. 31 then stops at the halfway point at Winters Vintage Cycles in Prattville.

A 50/50 drawing and giveaways will be held at WVC before the ride continues towards Tuscaloosa on U.S. 82. The ride then gets on U.S. 22 to U.S. 25 in Montevallo and travels up Alabama 119 through Alabaster onto U.S. 31. The charity ride ends at Lil Bits Tavern in Pelham where another 50/50 drawing will be held.

The entry fee for bikes is $20 with a $10 fee for passengers. Bradford said Jeeps, trucks and cars are also welcome.

More information on the Bikes 4 Kids Charity Ride can be found online at Facebook.com/B4KSCB.