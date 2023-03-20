Pelham Strong holds Walk for Christ event Published 11:40 am Monday, March 20, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Many were present and ready to get active at the first-ever Walk for Christ event on Saturday, March 11.

“We had a great turnout, and several churches from the area were in attendance,” Pelham Councilmember Rick Wash said. “We hope this continues to grow each year where more and more churches and participants join in the walk.”

Pelham Strong co-founder Chad Leverett agreed that the turnout for the event was good and successful overall.

“Our goal initially was 50 participants, and we ended up with approximately 175,” Leverett said. “It was a great turnout for the first year.”

Leverett said the train-ride was a “big hit” with the children in attendance, and the train rode nonstop from 3-6 p.m.

“We felt it went great, and we saw all of current sitting city councilmembers from the city of Pelham attend as well as the Alabama House of Representatives for District 73,” Wash said. “Thank you, Mildred Lanier, David Coram, Maurice Mercer and Kenneth Paschal for attending.”

Members of Pelham Church of God were in attendance of the event as well as Riverchase Church of Christ.

“There was a lot of good fellowship with those in attendance, all like-minded, just there to celebrate a risen Savior,” Wash said.

Radio station 93.3 The River F.M. provided gospel music for the duration of the event. Summer Snow was in attendance to offer shaved ice to participants of the Walk for Christ, and Leverett said there were participants lined up in front of the shaved ice for the entirety of the event.

“The Walk For Christ came from Rick and I desiring to bring the community together for one purpose—to honor Christ,” Leverett said. “In the world we live in today, we believe more emphasis needs to be placed on God and Christ.”

Wash said his favorite part of the event overall was seeing the community publicly come together to show their love for Christ.

“Events in general bring the community together and creates a platform for everyone to get to know their neighbors on a more personal level,” Wash said. “The turnout was great, and we look forward to growing this event each year.”

Leverett said the event had approximately 13 sponsors, aiding in the overall success of the first Walk for Christ.

Rick and I decided to use this Walk for Christ to also raise money for a nonprofit each year,” Leverett said. “This year Forward to Freedom was designated as the nonprofit for the money raised to go towards. This year, for the first event, Pelham Strong will be passing the proceeds of approximately $1,750 over to Forward to Freedom. Rick and I will be working over the next year to identify a nonprofit for the event next year.”

Any nonprofits in the Shelby County area who would like to be considered can reach out to Pelham Strong at pelhamstrong35124@gmail.com.