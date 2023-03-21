ACS approves 2023-2024 district calendar Published 10:52 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Schools Board of Education has approved the district’s calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

The ACS BOE voted unanimously to approve the district calendar for the 2023-2024 school year during a meeting on March 13.

“Thanks to the advisory committee that worked with me on the calendar, they came up with a wonderful calendar,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “I think this is probably the best calendar yet.”

Warrior Day will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, and students will begin the next school year on Thursday, August 10.

Holidays during the 2023 fall semester include Labor Day on Monday, September 4, Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 9, Veterans Day on Friday Nov. 10 and Thanksgiving break from Monday Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 24 before the first semester ends on Friday, Dec. 15.

Christmas break will be held from Monday, Dec. 18 through Tuesday, Jan. 2. Students will return on Thursday, Jan. 4 after a teacher workday on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Holidays for the spring semester are Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15 and Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 19.

Weather days for the spring semester are set for Friday, March. 8 and Friday, April 19.

Thompson High School’s graduation ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 21, and the last day of the spring semester will be on Thursday, May 23.

The first grading period will end on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the second grading period will end on Friday, Dec. 15, the third grading period will end on Thursday, March 7 and the fourth grading period will end on Thursday, May 23.

The full calendar can be found online at Acsboe.org.