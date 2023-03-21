Alabaster sets date for citywide spring yard sale Published 2:57 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Residents will have an opportunity to look through more than 70 booths during Alabaster’s citywide spring yard sale.

The citywide spring yard sale will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. until noon at the green space behind Alabaster City Hall.

“The Alabaster citywide yard sale is a great time for your spring cleaning as well as fellowship with family and friends,” Special Events Manager Morgan Lawley said. “This is an easy way to clean out your clutter and, hopefully, make a little cash.”

Each year, Alabaster hosts two citywide yard sales with one held in the spring and another held in the fall.

“This is a great event our parks and recreation department organizes twice a year, and we always have a good turnout,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “It’s a good opportunity for residents to enjoy the spring weather while meeting neighbors and getting some great deals.”

A donation group will be present at the event to pick up any excess items that vendors do not wish to take back home, Lawley said.

“This year the yard sale will be moving to the green space beside the water tower and behind city hall,” Lawley said. “This will allow us to take many more booths than in previous years. Overall, it is a family-friendly event, and who knows what you may go home with.”

Registration for the event is $10 for those who wish to sell items. A 20×20 space and advertising are provided by the city for the fee. Vendors are asked to bring their own chairs, tables and canopies.

Registration for the citywide spring yard sale will begin on March 27 and run through April 17 and can be found online at Cityofalabaster.com.