Date set for 9th Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Community EGGstravaganza Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The ninth Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Community EGGstravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 8, with thousands of dollars in prizes.

“Runners will enjoy a low cost but highly rewarding 5K with awesome swag bags, T-shirts and medals for winners,” Digital Media Specialist Stephen Dawkins said. “After the race, all ages and furry friends, find your section to join the EGGstravaganza fun with lots of activities and the 14,000-plus egg hunt full of candy, cash and prizes galore.”

Free popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be served, and a hunt for more than 2,500 eggs with tickets for a variety of prizes will be held.

“Excitement is higher than ever,” Dawkins said. “The 5K has become a favorite for runners in the area and from out of town thanks to awesome swag bags, T-shirts, medals for winners, food trucks and more.”

Prizes that can be won include tickets for free Chick-fil-A sandwiches, Papa Murphy’s pizza, Urban Cookhouse wraps, Shake Shack burgers and custards, Bruster’s Ice Cream and Baba Java coffee.

The annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K is held in memory of Jefferson State Community College’s former president Dr. Judy M. Merritt. Merritt, who was the first female college president in Alabama and served in that role for 35 years.

“Proceeds from the race go to scholarships for JSCC students in need,” Dawkins said. “The Eggstravaganza was added to the event years ago through a partnership with the city of Hoover and numerous local businesses to create a free, fun opportunity for families in the community.”

Dawkins said about 200 runners and 2,000 egg hunt participants are expected this year. The egg hunt is split into age divisions, ranging from 0-3 years all the way up to age 65-plus.

Dawkins said there is even a section where furry friends can find eggs filled with dog treats and prizes from Hollywood Feed and Fancy Fur and Cox Veterinary Hospital.

“All ages can join in the fun,” Dawkins said. “Each of the eight age divisions of the egg hunt have gold and silver prizes. Gold prizes are each about $350-$400 in value and include items like TVs, a night at Ross Bridge Resort, “taste of the town” package and more. The prizes are made possible by our generous sponsors including Jefferson State Community College, Taziki’s, Chick-fil-A, Tacala/Taco Bell, Regions Bank, Shelby County Reporter, Papa Murphy’s and Pepsi, among many others. Each age division also has silver prizes valued at $200-$300 each.”

More information can be found at Jeffersonstate.edu/5k.