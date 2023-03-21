Oak Mountain State Fair begins soon in Pelham Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Food, run and rides will make its way to Pelham as the Oak Mountain State Fair opens on Friday, March 24 and will run until Sunday, April 9.

Kissel Entertainment provides the Oak Mountain State Fair and offers a variety of rides such as family rides, kiddie rides, spectacular rides and food and games.

Admission is $10, and wristbands for unlimited rides are $35. Parking is free, and tickets can be purchased in person at the event or online.

Rides and food are not included with price of admission, and children under ‘’35 are admitted into the fair free of charge.

Unlimited ride wristbands will be $30 as opposed to $35 dollars on Wednesday, March 29, Thursday, March 30, Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6.

Admission for the fair will be $6 instead of $10 on Wednesday, March 29, Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6.

“Follow us for giveaways and more information on the exciting attractions we have in store for you this year,” read the Oak Mountain State Fair Facebook page. “See you at the fair.”

More information about the Oak Mountain State Fair can be found at the official Facebook page at Facebook.com/Oakmtnstatefair or by email at omstatefair@gmail.com.