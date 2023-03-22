Briarwood continues impressive stretch with 10-run win over McAdory Published 9:39 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

McCalla – One of the hottest offenses in the state as of late, the Briarwood Lions continued that trend on Tuesday, March 21 with a dominant effort against the McAdory Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, March 21.

Entering the game on a five-game win streak with 11 or more runs scored in each of those wins, the Lions made it six in a row with 11 or more in a dominant 11-1 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

With the victory, Briarwood improved to 11-1 overall on the season and has not only scored 11 or more in six straight, but given up three or less in six of the last seven games.

In the shortened win against McAdory, Briarwood jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, and despite giving up one run in the bottom half of the inning, the Lions went on to score one in the third, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth to pick up the 10-run rule win in six innings.

In the opening inning, the Lions capitalized on errors from the Yellow Jackets with timely hits. Two walks, a hit batter and an error led to RBI singles from Brady Waugh and Andrew McAdams in addition to a sac fly from Seth Staggs to account for all four runs.

McAdory scored one run to answer in the bottom of the first, but the Jackets were held in check from there.

Briarwood added another run in the top of the third on a lead-off solo home run from McAdams to make it 5-1.

Then, the Lions put the game away for good in the top of the fifth with four more runs thanks to three walks and three errors leading to each run.

The final two runs came in the top of the sixth on a two-RBI single with two outs from Jacob Souders to complete the 11-1 victory.

McAdams led the way at the plate with a 2-for-3 game featuring three RBIs, while Waugh matched that RBI total on one hit. Souders added two hits and two RBIs, while Clark finished with one hit and an RBI.

On the mound, Jonathan Stevens pitched the first two innings and allowed four walks and one unearned run with one hit and six strikeouts. Brayden Heaps then finished off the final four innings, striking out six more and allowing no hits or runs with just two walks.