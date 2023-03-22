Evangel shuts out Ezekiel, improves to 12-7 overall Published 5:03 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTEVALLO – An 11-strikeout performance from Eli Whitfield was more than enough for the Evangel Lightning on Tuesday, March 21 in shutout win against rival Ezekiel.

Whitfield put together a complete-game effort that saw him strike out 11 batters, while giving up just two hits and three walks in a 10-0 six-inning victory.

The Lightning steadily pulled away with at least one run in five of the six innings to pick up the 10-run win.

In the opening inning, they were able to capitalize on an error, which later led to a run scoring on a passed ball to make it 1-0 in the early going.

After both teams went down in order over the next 1 ½ innings, it looked like Evangel was about to do the same in the bottom of the third.

However, back-to-back singles set the stage for Whitfield to drive home two more runs on a line-drive double to left field that made it 3-0 through three innings of play.

Evangel added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI single and a ground out.

The big inning, however, came in the bottom of the fifth.

A lead-off single was followed by a triple and an RBI ground out before back-to-back singles led to another run scoring and set up another RBI ground out to close out the four-run inning.

Now up 9-0, Evangel closed the game out in the home half of the sixth.

The Lightning led off with a walk and hit batter before a passed ball allowed the 10th run to cross the plate for a 10-run rule win.

In addition to his effort on the mound, Whitfield finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a triple, totaling two RBIs. Aidan Cranford also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Evan Bourne and Grady Watkins each finished with two hits.

Joshua Looman picked up two RBIs for the Lightning, while KC Gables and Will Welch each finished with one hit. Zachary Grossman had the only other RBI for Evangel in the victory.