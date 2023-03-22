Pelham man charged in deadly shooting

Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By lizziebowen

A man was arrested in a deadly Pelham shooting, Nehemiah Scroggins was charged with murder and menacing for the shooting of a 32-year old man. (Contributed)

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A Pelham man has been charged with murder and menacing after an argument left a 32-year-old man dead on Sunday, March 5.

Nehemiah Scroggins, 39, has been charged for the crime and is being held in the Shelby County Jail after allegedly killing Deon Levonte King-Smith. King-Smith, a North Carolina resident, was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Scroggins is currently being held in the Shelby County jail with no bond and was taken into custody quickly after the shooting occurred.

The shooting occurred at Extended Stay America located at 101 Bishop Circle. Police received the call to report to the scene at around 4:45 a.m., following what they say was an argument over a phone.

