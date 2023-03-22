Thompson picks up win over rival Hoover to even area record Published 8:28 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – Sitting in a 0-1 hole in area play, the Thompson Warriors were looking to even their area record against rival Hoover on Tuesday, March 21, and they did just that thanks to a five-run sixth-inning.

The Warriors fell behind 2-1 early in the game, but they were able to respond in the top of the third with two runs that ultimately gave them the lead for good.

But it was a five-run sixth inning that gave them the necessary insurance to pick up a comfortable 8-2 win over the Buccaneers to improve to 1-1 in area play and 15-4 overall as one of the state’s top teams in Class 7A.

It gave Thompson a big bounce back win after falling 9-4 to area foe Vestavia Hills the week before despite a 4-2 lead in that game to start area play 0-1.

Against the Bucs, Thompson was able to claim the early lead on a solo home run from Dailynn Motes to lead off the top of the second.

Hoover, however, responded with a two-RBI double in the bottom half of the inning to reclaim the lead quickly at 2-1.

In an exciting stretch of softball, Thompson answered right back in the top of the third, starting with a double from Neely Davis. One batter later, Olivia Tindell stepped to the plate and blasted a two-run bomb over the wall in center field that erased the deficit and put the Warriors in front 3-2 through three innings of play.

From there, Chalea Clemmons settled in and was strong in the circle the rest of the way. She gave up two runs on six hits and a walk but didn’t allow another run after the two runs given up in the second, while she finished with seven strikeouts in the complete-game win.

Her teammates then gave her some help in the top of the sixth, including a single herself.

The Warriors started with a Tindell walk and the Clemmons single, which was part of five consecutive hits.

Motes picked up an RBI double, while Laney Williams followed with a two-RBI single. Then, Kadyn Bush stepped to the plate and cleared the bases with a two-run home run that put Thompson in front 8-2.

That six-run advantage was more than enough for Clemmons, who got Hoover to go down in order in the bottom of the sixth and allowed just two more base runners in the seventh.

Motes and Bush both finished with two hits and two RBIs in the win, while Tindell and Williams each had one hit and two RBIs. Clemmons also finished with two hits, while Davis and Hannah Hobbs each added one hit in the win.