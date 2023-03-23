Bill Greenlee Published 9:08 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Bill Greenlee age 80, of Columbiana, AL passed away on 15 March 2023. He was born to William Douglas Greenlee Sr and Zera F Greenlee on 18 January 1943, in Bessemer, AL. He will be remembered for being a loving Brother, Father, and Grandfather. Bill retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer where he served countless deployments in support of Naval operations, of note The Cuban Missile Crisis, the Vietnam War…etc. He continued to serve his community and retired from Jefferson County, AL. working as a Security Officer at Cooper Green Hospital. Bill is predeceased by his wife Dolores Zambrano Garcia de Greenlee and his parents. He is survived by his sister Linda (John) Weekley; daughters Zera Dolores (James) LaPointe, Leslie (Donnie) Hoffman; grandchildren, William (Ebony) Greenlee III, Jeremiah LaPointe, Kalee Sides, Avery Hoffman, Merryn Hoffman; great grandchildren Sarinity Greenlee, Aiyannah Greenlee, Gray LaPointe; his niece and nephew Johnna Weekley and Jason (Shannon) Weekley; and numerous great nieces and nephews; cousin Gayla;“Special Friend” Deborah Greenlee. He was a member of Fleet Reserve Association Branch 346 and the American Legion. He would also like to a leave a special mention to his Special Brothers: Butch, Ronnie, Dave, Dusty, Mike, and Danny. Bill would like it to be known that he loved EVERYONE! Graveside services were held 2:00 pm Tuesday March 21, 2023 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.