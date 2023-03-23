Waxahatchee bridge on Hwy 25 reopens Published 12:47 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Alabama Highway 25 is now open after construction has finished on the Waxahatchee bridge between Columbiana and Calera.

The Alabama 25 bridge over Waxahatchee Creek was originally opened for traffic in 1928 and is located outside Columbiana corporate limits.

The Alabama Department of Transportation began construction on the bridge back in September 2022, and it was believed that the project would take until May.

During construction, vehicles going south on 25 were detoured to Alabama 70 in Columbiana, then to Shelby County 42, which reconnects with Alabama 25 within Calera city limits. Travelers headed north on 25 were detoured first to Shelby County 42, then to Alabama 70.

According to Linda Crockett, public information officer for ALDOT’s East Central Region, the plan for the project was to replace the existing bridge, make improvements to the roadway and to construct a guardrail and barrier rail.

The $2 million project was done through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement-II Program.

A past report stated that the ATRIP II funds for the project will be limited to around $1,580,650, and county funds will be limited to approximately $419,349.