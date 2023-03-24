Briarwood girls remain perfect in area play with shutout of Indian Springs Published 11:51 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – It was another flawless effort for the Briarwood girls soccer team on Thursday, March 23, as the Lions won their seventh game in a row in an area victory against Indian Springs.

The Lions scored one first-half goal, but really piled it on in the second half with five more unanswered goals en route to a 6-0 shutout victory to improve to 4-0 in area play and 10-2-1 overall.

In their current seven-game winning streak, the Lions have scored at least six goals in each win, while they have given up a combined four with all four coming in an 8-4 victory against Westminster at Oak Mountain. That means Briarwood has posted shutouts in six of the last seven games.

Against Indian Springs on Thursday night, that same defensive effort was in place, as the Lions used their offensive pressure and ball control to take pressure off of the defense.

It paid off in the first half, as Briarwood took the early 1-0 advantage midway through the opening period on a beautiful shot to the far post that came off a slick pass.

That goal followed constant pressure and opportunities for the Lions on offense, which ultimately was the difference in a 1-0 halftime advantage.

It was the second half, however, where Briarwood really started feeling it offensively.

The Lions quickly added to their lead with three goals within the first 12 minutes of the period.

The first came off a corner kick that found its way to Bradford Latta, who drilled a shot into the back of the net 5:54 into the half.

Then, six minutes later, the Lions added another goal when Taylor Leib continued an impressive season with a goal to make it 3-0 with 29:43 to play in the game.

At that point, the Lions were gaining confidence, and Piper Eighmy then built on the momentum with a goal less than two minutes later that made it 4-0 with 28 minutes to play.

The scoring quieted down briefly, but not for too long, as Leib added another goal with 14:02 left to make it 5-0 before Abigail Hoaglund finished off the scoring with a goal in the final 10 minutes to complete the 6-0 shutout.

Briarwood will now go into spring break as the favorite to win the area, while the Lions will have almost guaranteed a playoff spot.

Indian Springs is now 2-1 in area play and still has a shot at the area title and a playoff spot with several important games remaining.